Letters to the editor

Virginia Hanover School Board County decision is harmful

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Hanover School Board County recently passed its policy requiring that transgender students submit a written request to use their preferred bathroom. Additional documentation, including a statement from the student’s doctor and parents and criminal records, are also required.

This policy will ostracize trans students and impact their mental health and education. In a 2021 study cited by The Trevor Project, it was found that transgender students who received support from their schools were 33% less likely to attempt suicide.

Many trans students don’t have access to a doctor who will diagnose gender dysphoria. Many trans students don’t have their parents’ support. If I were a student in Hanover County today, I would be forced to use the girls’ bathroom because my parents refused to accept my trans identity.

I graduated from high school in Florida less than three years ago as one of two trans kids in a school of 1,300 students. We were required to use only the nurse’s bathroom, a trip across campus which usually cut out 15 minutes of classroom time, so I’ve had my battles with bathroom restrictions. Simply using the bathroom quickly between classes was not a privilege I had, and it hurt my education and my relationship with my peers.

The board members claim they are protecting their students with this policy. I hesitate to believe that whatever assault they are trying to prevent will be stopped because the assailer had to get permission first. Their transgender students will suffer needlessly.

Benjamin Manning.

Richmond.

A monument to forgiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the Lee Circle on Monument Avenue. I think we should transform it into a monument to forgiveness. It could be a symbol of the powerful healing powers of forgiveness. Forgiveness is an ever more important part of life in a civilized society. Most importantly forgiveness is a great avenue for moving forward and not remaining stuck in the past.

David Rennolds.

Richmond

Timing of parking mandate seems wrong

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated the letter to the editor about Richmond’s parking mandate, but the timing seems wrong. When I moved to Manchester two years ago, I had hoped to replace my 10-year-old economy car with walking, mass transit and taxi services. Unfortunately, at the moment, my neighborhood is making that impossible.

The post office for my ZIP code is 5 miles away and not on a bus line; the closest major grocery store is 2 miles away. While the latter is easily accessible by bus, returning home with groceries for several days is a deal-breaker. Neighbors with limited transportation are often left with the local dollar store for food and other necessities. I was seriously ill this past year, treatment could not be accessed by mass transit and often I could not go home in a taxi. It was friends, with cars, who helped me out.

The Hull Street area is attracting more restaurants and businesses — just the kind of investment this community needs. And yet city planners are trying to minimize, if not eliminate, parking spots for these businesses and other projects. It seems to be undermining a neighborhood wishing to attract customers from all of the area, not to mention other business ventures.

Richmond is far from alone in wanting to encourage fewer cars. Early solutions are usually funded by government agencies, whether providing extensive, nimble public transportation, coordinating ride sharing, etc. In our society, we don’t give up our cars unless the alternative meets our minimum needs. I don’t see that in my neighborhood and may not for several years. I could see Manchester being an incubator to try novel solutions, but not before more of the needed infrastructure is in place.

S. Moore.