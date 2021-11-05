Liberty accepts invitation, set to join Conference USA

Liberty was active in conference realignment back in 2013 and 2014 when it sought a home in the Sun Belt Conference and C-USA, but both leagues turned down the Flames.

It wasn’t until February 2017 that Liberty finally began moving up to the FBS when the NCAA granted Liberty a waiver to transition to the top-tier subdivision as an independent without a conference invitation.

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw stated he felt the Flames could compete as an independent for years to come like Notre Dame, BYU and Army have proven, while NMSU actively sought a home for its football program.

McCaw and senior associate athletics director Mickey Guridy were able to construct future football schedules with a mix of Power Five teams predominantly from the Atlantic Coast Conference and regional Group of Five programs. The Flames have full 12-game slates through 2026 and games on the schedule as far out as 2034.

However, that path was likely not going to be as sustainable with more Power Five and Group of Five leagues expanding to 14 to 16 teams in this latest wave of realignment.

C-USA began this athletic season with 14 members but has since been reduced to five members prior to Friday’s additions.