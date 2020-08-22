Liberty University puts stricter mask policy in place

LYNCHBURG — Liberty University is implementing stricter mask requirements ahead of the start of classes next week.
Students must now wear face coverings in all academic buildings and at any official gathering, according to a university email obtained by The News & Advance.
The change — handed down Thursday afternoon — expands the mask requirements already in place for campus dining halls, retail establishments, indoor and outdoor venues and buses. Previously, students were only encouraged to wear masks in “campus locations outside their living area and where social distancing is not practical or impossible to maintain,” according to a state-approved campus operating plan.
The masks must now be worn “regardless of whether the recommended 6-10 feet of physical distancing can be maintained,” Thursday’s email said.
A Liberty spokesperson did not respond to questions about the updated requirements.
But the change comes one day after videos surfaced on social media showing scores of unmasked students at large campus gatherings. One video captured dozens of students, many without masks, participating in a water balloon fight outside a main campus residence hall.
Classes begin Monday and students have spent much of the last week moving into dorms or private housing. About 8,000 students are expected to live on campus this semester, while another 7,000 will reside off campus.
Junior Tosin Oladipo, who recently moved into a dorm on Liberty’s East Campus, said she’s witnessed large numbers of unmasked students gathered outside campus buildings in recent days.
“I thought it was entirely irresponsible,” she said. “I was shocked, and I was angry.”
Though Oladipo said she was encouraged by the stricter mask requirement, she is still concerned some students will ignore the threat presented by the pandemic. She recently watched her close friend battle COVID-19 while dealing with asthma for more than a month and worries vulnerable students will face similar health challenges.
“I know what it’s like to have this virus. So I take it seriously,” Oladipo, a psychology and business student, said. “With Liberty being a Christian school, you would think that there would be more compassion for the community.”
Liberty has not announced any positive cases among its students or staff. The University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College, the two other Lynchburg-area institutions of higher learning holding in-person classes this fall, have already seen positive COVID-19 cases on their respective campuses.
According to a Wednesday message from Lynchburg President Alison Morrison-Shetlar, five students have tested positive for the virus and more than three dozen have been placed in quarantine or isolation. As a result, the school was forced to suspend most in-person classes through at least Aug. 26.
At Sweet Briar, at least two students have contracted the virus but have since recovered. As of Friday, the Amherst County college has five active cases among its non-student population and no active cases within the student body, according to the school’s website.
Both schools had strict mask requirements for all shared indoor spaces and in outdoor environments where social distancing is not possible before classes began earlier this month.
Janaye Wagner-Klazinga, a Liberty senior living off campus this semester, said she believed the school’s updated mask requirement still does not go far enough. Masks should be mandatory for virtually every part of campus, she argued, including popular outdoor spaces and in communal areas in residence halls.
“People are always congregating, you’re always in someone’s space here,” she said. “There is no way to actually be socially distant on our campus. So unless you’re truly in a dorm room, I think it is safer to wear a mask.”
Wagner-Klazinga, who studies social work, is also a relief worker for the YWCA of Central Virginia’s sexual assault response program. She regularly works alongside forensic nurses at Lynchburg General Hospital and is concerned an influx of sick students could complicate their work — and threaten their health.
Moreover, she is deeply worried Liberty will not properly enforce the mask edict and some students will actively resist wearing a face covering.
She pointed to comments made by Jerry Falwell Jr. earlier this year in which he criticized Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring masks in public places across Virginia.
“I’m never going to wear a mask,” Falwell told the Lynchburg broadcaster Andre Whitehead in an interview in early June.
Falwell is now on an indefinite leave of absence from his position as university president and it is unclear what role — if any — he played in the school’s mask requirements.