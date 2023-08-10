When a Richmond seventh grader sent the award-winning author Kwame Alexander a Facebook request asking for help on her book report, she never thought he would show up on her doorstep.

But that’s exactly what happened to 12-year-old Meionie D. Brown this week.

Alexander is the best-selling author of the young adult novel “The Door of No Return,” among others, and the Newbery Medal-winning graphic novel “The Crossover” which was made into a Disney+ series earlier this year.

Fresh off a delayed flight that arrived in Richmond at 3 a.m., Alexander walked towards Brown’s house with a bag of books, bookmarks and photos from the book to help with her report.

“I do this about twice a year. It’s a way for me to let kids know that I hear them and see them,” Alexander said as he walked towards Brown’s house.

When Brown opened the door to find Alexander on her doorstep, she was speechless.

“Y’all matter,” he said as he livestreamed the surprise to Instagram. “When you write letters to authors like me that you like to read, we show up for y’all.”

Alexander’s team had set up the surprise visit with Brown’s grandmother, Vanessa Tee-Coules.

“Meionie’s mother and I co-parent her. Her father is out of the picture,” Tee-Coules said. “When she reached out to Kwame, she told him about the struggles she had in her life. To not have a father figure. It’s a hurt and a loss for her, not to have any contact with her father or his family.”

Over the years, her grandmother has watched Brown become more withdrawn and quiet.

"I’m trying to get her out of her box," Tee-Coules said. She has been encouraging Brown to take a chance and reach out for the support that she needs and deserves.

Brown said she felt a connection to Kofi, the 11-year-old main character in Alexander’s novel about slavery “The Door of No Return.” The novel follows the story of Kofi growing up in Ghana in 1860, his life and experiences before he walked through the "door of no return," and was shipped to America.

“When she started reading the book, she saw the ups and downs, the twists and turns the young man went through. She could correlate it to her life,” Tee-Coules said.

Now living in Herndon, Va., Alexander was born in New York City and grew up in Virginia. He attended Virginia Tech, where he began premedical studies before taking a writing class with award-winning poet Nikki Giovanni and becoming a writer.

He’d flown into Richmond from Atlanta and was in town for only a few hours before heading out on a night flight to London.

“Who has time to go to show up at a kid’s house? Me!” he told his almost 50,000 fans on Instagram Live.

“This is so unexpected. I’m not prepared,” Brown stammered when Alexander showed up to her door.

Eventually, after many stunned looks, she welcomed Alexander inside where the two talked about hopes, dreams, racism, writing, Brown’s love of roller coasters and how she’d never been to Busch Gardens before.

Maureen Mullen Detrick, a 5th grade teacher at Richmond’s All Saints Catholic School where Brown attends, met Alexander several years ago when she was teaching in Maryland.

“His book ‘The Crossover’ had just come out. The boys in my class they just loved it. I knew there was something special about the book,” she said.

She thinks students respond to his books “because they’re honest and true. They’re not afraid to discuss relationships and diversity. Kids see themselves in it. Whether they’re of the same color or not,” she said.

Alexander told Brown that “The Door Of No Return” took him 12 years to write, because of the difficult subject matter.

“I had to put it down several times and come back to it,” he said. “It was painful and a hard story to write.” He also talked to her about his process, how he writes every day from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. “I love it,” he said. “I love my job.”

Brown said that she related to the main character’s ambitions and courage and how he never gave up. She said that while she doesn’t know for certain what she wants to be when she grows up, she “wants to have a good life, to eat healthy and to do something that makes me happy.”

After chatting for about an hour, Alexander said his goodbyes. As one last surprise, he told Brown that if she finished her book report, he’d send her and three friends to Busch Gardens.

"I appreciate you writing me and reading my book. It means a lot to me," Alexander said, giving her a quick hug.

“She was on a super high all day,” Brown’s grandmother said after Alexander left. “We all were. She can be introverted and shy. He made her feel so special. She was like, ‘Grandma, grandma! I’ve got to go get my poster board and stuff for my book report project.’”

“He made her day, and he made mine too,” she added.

