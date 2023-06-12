 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Ilana Glazer shares love for Richmond

Comedian Ilana Glazer kicked off her new tour in Richmond last week at the Dominion Energy Center and spread some love for Richmond.

In a TikTok video, she said that "Richmond is a f---ing vibe." She visited Perly's restaurant, Trail Hut Gear Exchange, and checked out some of the murals in downtown Richmond.

She also posted a video of herself dancing in new tour merchandise outside Richmond's Dominion Energy Center.

The 36-year-old New York comedian is best known as the co-star and co-creator of Comedy Central’s critically-acclaimed sitcom "Broad City." She also won a Tony Award for best musical for her work on "A Strange Loop."

