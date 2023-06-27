At first blush, “Lazed and Confused: The 420 Laser Experience” certainly does not seem to be your typical theatrical event.

And it is not.

First off, it is a “full-sensory celebration of the world’s favorite flower and its influence on music, movies and the internet over the last 100 years,” according to the production company’s news release: the “favorite flower” being weed — that is, marijuana.

Secondly, it is a laser show, which is …

“In general, they’re kind of like fireworks shows in that you’ve seen a lot of them, so you know what’s kind of going to happen,” said producer David Denson, taking a crack at describing an indoor laser show. “But when they go off, you look up. You want to watch. It’s a visual delight.”

Denson acknowledged it is “difficult to comprehend what the experience is” unless you have attended such a show.

“You are surrounded by laser lights that are choreographed to the best music we can find. There’s a video element ... kind of like flipping through TikTok; it uses clips from movies and the internet and TV. Things like that to help tell the story of the music and help those lasers drive a point home. It’s really kind of an amazing way to visualize music.”

The touring show comes to Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $30.

The show will represent something of a homecoming for Denson, who grew up here and is now vice president of Red Tail Entertainment, based in Fort Worth, Texas. He is the grandson of the late Donald “Spec” Campen, a World War II bombardier and energetic Henrico County insurance man. He was deeply involved in politics and community service and appeared as an extra and occasionally with speaking roles in dozens of films and television shows made in Virginia.

Denson attended East Carolina University, then moved to New York. He and his wife lived through 9/11, which prompted them to relocate to Richmond, where he got involved with Firehouse Theatre Project, whose founders included Carol Piersol, who died in May.

“For about five years, the Firehouse and Carol, that was my home,” Denson said. “She gave me a break when I didn’t have one, and there was no reason to. She let me in and really promoted me and mentored me. It was an amazing experience with the Firehouse.”

Denson, 51, has promoted concerts in Richmond, but this is the first time he has brought in a show such as this since he started the production division of Red Tail Entertainment about five years ago.

The idea for “Lazed and Confused” — not to be confused with the 1993 coming-of-age film “Dazed and Confused” — had its genesis during the COVID-19 pandemic that wrecked live entertainment companies.

“So, in the middle of the pandemic, I was like, ‘What can we do that doesn’t involve a million people?’” Denson recalled.

Laser shows require a very small production crew once the show has been created, and Denson was among a group of partners that some years earlier had produced the “Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular,” which remains one of the longest-running, touring laser shows in the country. They decided to pursue a laser show of that sort, but with a theme that would rely on various artists and artistic elements, rather than a single one — such as the Pink Floyd show — that could easily result in an entire show being torpedoed if a licensing agreement was pulled.

The result was “Lazed and Confused,” a 72-minute show created around the music of Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, Lana Del Rey, Bob Dylan, Rush, Bob Marley, Jefferson Airplane, Queen, Missy Elliott and the Grateful Dead, among many others.

But marijuana as a subject?

“To be frank, regardless of the theme of a laser show, there’s a certain amount of enhanced people in the audience,” Denson said with a laugh. “I mean, it’s a fact of life. If you are enhanced, the visuals become maybe even more spectacular to you.

“So, why not go right to them? Why dance around it? Let’s just make it for them.”

Yet, after a recent show, a man walked up to Denson and said, “I’ve never, ever smoked marijuana, and I had a blast at this show.”

Which kind of explains the heart — and appeal — of it.

“The idea behind ‘Lazed and Confused’ is that I had heard a song that was recorded in 1932 by Cab Calloway, ‘The Reefer Man,’ and I started going, ‘How much has weed influenced our lives?’” Denson said. “When you start digging in ... you recognize all the references, all the music. You’re surrounded by all of this stuff.

“So, even if you’re not participating in the substance, it permeates our culture, and that’s what’s fun about the show. You’re listening to all this great music you love anyway.”

Concerts coming to Richmond area: Black Crowes, Violent Femmes, Ryan Adams The Black Crowes Violent Femmes Ryan Adams Willie Nelson Heather McMahan Sarah Brightman Jason Isbell Patti Labelle Ray LaMontagne Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional Dan + Shay Get the LED Out Hozier NEEDTOBREATHE Tedeschi Trucks Band The Temptations Mt. Joy David Cross Future Islands Goth Babe Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Ben Harper Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors