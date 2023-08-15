Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson is headed to The National on Aug. 30.

Tickets to "Pete Davidson & Friends" start at $71 and went on sale today, Tuesday, Aug. 15. The National is located at 708 E. Broad St.

Davidson recently extended his 2023 tour, adding dates in Baltimore, Virginia Beach and Richmond, among others.

Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022.

Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Most recently, he created the comedy "Bupkis," a highly fictionalized version of his life, which began airing on Peacock in May.