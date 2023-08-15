Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" performer
Pete Davidson is headed to The National on Aug. 30. Tickets to "Pete Davidson & Friends" start at $71 and went on sale today, Tuesday, Aug. 15. The National is located at 708 E. Broad St.
Davidson recently extended his 2023 tour, adding dates in Baltimore, Virginia Beach and Richmond, among others.
Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022.
Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.
Most recently, he created the comedy "Bupkis," a highly fictionalized version of his life, which began airing on Peacock in May.
Concerts coming to Richmond area: Black Crowes, Violent Femmes, Ryan Adams
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes are coming to Richmond on Sept. 8 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
Violent Femmes
Iconic alt-rockers the Violent Femmes will be headed to The National on Oct. 22.
Ryan Adams
Ryan Adams will perform in Richmond on Sept. 14 at the
Altria Theater.
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019.
Heather McMahan
Comedian Heather McMahan returns to Dominion Energy Center on Sept. 16 with “The Comeback Tour.”
Sarah Brightman
Soprano Sarah Brightman brings her tour, ‘A Christmas Symphony’, to Altria Theater on Nov. 28.
Patti Labelle
Oct. 1: Patti LaBelle at Altria Theater
Ray LaMontagne
Sept. 10: Ray LaMontagne at Dominion Energy Center.
Dan + Shay
Aug. 11: Dan + Shay at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park.
Hozier
The Iron Blossom Music Festival is bringing Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan and more than a dozen other acts to town Aug. 26-27. Hozier is the headliner on Aug. 27.
Mt. Joy
Sept. 15: Mt. Joy on Brown's Island.
Goth Babe
Goth Babe plays The National on Aug. 11.
Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival
Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival at Brown's Island featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Circles Around the Sun, Eggy, Dogs In A Pile, Yam Yam on Aug. 12.
Ben Harper
Ben Harper plays The National on Sept. 29.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors play The National on Oct. 5.
Zach Williams
Zach Williams will play Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 4, the concert is sold out.