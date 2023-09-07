Get ready for must-see concerts, big-name comedians, Broadway shows and lots more arts and entertainment coming our way this fall.

Must-see live music

There are tons of live music options in Richmond. Here are just a few standouts to put on your must-see music calendar:

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne stops by the Dominion Energy Center on his "Just Passing Through" tour Sept. 10.

Mt. Joy returns to Brown’s Island — after playing a sold-out concert there last year — with two full sets Sept. 15.

Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs play a double set at Virginia Credit Union Live! on Sept. 20. Squeeze is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (do you feel old?), and new wave pioneers The Psychedelic Furs always put on an amazing show.

Tegan and Sara will wrap up PrideFest Weekend with a concert on Brown’s Island, playing hits from their latest release, “Crybaby,” on Sept. 24.

Electronic outfit Sylvan Esso plays The National on Sept. 27.

Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul herself, is headed to the Altria Theater with The Whispers on Oct. 1.

Punk rock icons the Violent Femmes play The National on Oct. 22. They will perform their groundbreaking self-titled debut album from cover to cover in celebration of its 40th anniversary (do you feel old, again?).

And, of course, the Richmond Folk Festival will return for three days of music on Richmond’s riverfront Oct. 13-15.

Get your laughs in

Richmond is a good town for comedians and is drawing some top-notch talent this fall.

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt will perform a sold-out show on his “Effervescent” tour at The Tin Pan on Sept. 23.

Comedian Jo Koy returns to Richmond, this time at the Altria Theater, on Sept. 29.

Trevor Noah’s “Off the Record” tour visits the Altria Theater on Oct. 6 and 7.

Comedian Nick Offerman, most often recognized for his role on television's “Parks and Recreation,” brings his stand-up set to the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 27.

Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” live show to the Altria Theater on Oct. 29.

On Broadway and stages around town

Broadway in Richmond is set to bring several smash hits to the Altria stage, starting with Disney’s “Frozen.”

From the producer of “The Lion King,” “Frozen” will play a nearly two-week engagement from Oct. 11-22.

Next up, it’s “Six,” a remix of 500 years of historical heartbreak from the six wives of Henry VIII, Nov. 7-12. Then, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” returns just in time for the holidays, Dec. 12-17.

Although Virginia Repertory had a recent shakeup with the ousting of longtime managing director Phil Whiteway, its new season has already kicked off with “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” The female-scripted, female-led Broadway play, which will run here till Oct. 1, was nominated for a Tony Award last year.

The longtime independent Firehouse Theatre and The New Theatre, which is devoted to the development of new plays and musicals, merged earlier this year under the new leadership of executive artistic director Nathaniel Shaw. The merger is reflected in the Firehouse’s new season, which includes the Virginia premiere of “Berta, Berta,” a fictional origin story inspired by the prison chain gang song, Sept. 29-Oct. 15.

Richmond Shakespeare celebrates its 25th anniversary under new managing director Jase Sullivan with a classic performance of “Hamlet” at Dominion Energy Center's Gottwald Playhouse, Oct. 20-Nov. 12.

And if you want to spice up your holiday performances with something new, try “Scrooge in Rouge,” a cross-dressing version of the Charles Dickens classic, from Richmond Triangle Players, Nov. 15-Dec. 23.

The classics

Gladys Knight kicks off the Richmond Symphony’s new season at the Altria Theater. The symphony’s Valentina Peleggi will conduct the symphony alongside the “Empress of Soul” performing her greatest hits Sept. 9.

The Richmond Symphony Designer House returns for the first time since the pandemic with tours of a stunning Italian Renaissance Revival home at 2325 Monument Ave. with select rooms decorated and revamped by Richmond designers, now through Oct. 9.

Fresh off its debut at Wolf Trap, Richmond Ballet returns home and kicks off its new season with the same Wolf Trap performance of “Carmina Burana” with the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center, Sept. 22-24.

Classical Revolution RVA brings its all-day Mozart Festival to Church Hill from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 7. Events include a yoga class accompanied by musicians playing Mozart's music at Jefferson Park; Wolfie Time, an event for children featuring crafts, activities and an instrument petting zoo, at Bellevue Elementary School; period dance demonstrations, a happy hour and concert with One Voice Chorus at Historic St. John's Church and more.

And Virginia Opera brings a classic rendition of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” also known as a prequel to “The Marriage of Figaro,” to the Dominion Energy Center on Nov. 17 and 19.

Make a day of it at Richmond museums

Explore the works of Richmond-born artist Willie Anne Wright (born in 1924) with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' new show featuring 70 photographers and eight paintings, Oct. 21 to April 28.

The Valentine is in the final stages of its $16 million renovation project for new collection storage, staff workrooms and a new reading room. “An Unfinished Museum: 125 Years of the Valentine,” which highlights the history and evolution of the museum through images from its archive, is on view through next year.

At the Science Museum of Virginia, a touring exhibit based on the popular “Wild Kratts” kids show will be on view from Sept. 23 to Jan. 21. Building on children’s interest in animals, “Wild Kratts: Creature Power!” takes guests on wide-ranging STEM adventures. It's included in general admission.

Maymont is bringing back Bier-Garden, a celebration of German food and drink, Sept. 22-23 with more food and beer selections, more live music and a larger Kinderzone to entertain the younger set on the Carriage House Lawn. Garden Glow will also return with stunning light installations, a Glow Village and a Glow Bar, Oct. 19-Nov. 12.

This year’s InLight Richmond, an outdoor exhibition of light-based art and performances hosted by the 1708 Gallery, will take place along the 200 to 400 blocks of West Broad Street in the downtown Arts District on Nov. 3 and 4.

Top five weekend events: Armenian Food Festival, Gladys Knight & Virginia Spirits Expo Armenian Food Festival Gladys Knight and the Richmond Symphony Virginia Spirits Expo Festival of India 43rd St. Festival of Arts The Veil Block Party