Richmond Ballet will be making its debut at Wolf Trap in Northern Virginia on Aug. 30.

The Richmond Ballet will perform John Butler’s “Carmina Burana” and Ma Cong’s “Thrive.” Richmond Symphony and Chorus, the City Choir of Washington and vocal soloists from the Wolf Trap Opera will accompany the dance performances.

This performance will be the first time that Richmond Ballet has performed on the main stage at Wolf Trap’s 7,028 seat outdoor amphitheater.

“It’s always been a dream of mine for the Richmond Ballet to perform at Wolf Trap. It’s one of the most iconic outdoor performing arts venues in the country and the only national park dedicated to presenting the performing arts,” Stoner Winslett, artistic director for the Ballet, said. “It will be a gorgeous show to see outside at Wolf Trap on a summer evening.”

The ambitious, show-stopping production will feature 16 dancers from the Richmond Ballet, over 60 musicians from the Richmond Symphony and roughly 120 to 150 singers.

“It will be an exhilarating show highlighting Virginia’s best dancers, singers and musicians,” Winslett said. Tickets to the Wolf Trap performance start at $33.

The Wolf Trap performance has been several years in the making.

The Richmond Ballet’s managing director, Brett Bonda, met Wolf Trap CEO and President Arvind Manocha through the Advisory Board for the Arts. The Richmond Ballet invited Manocha to Richmond in the fall of 2019 to attend a performance of “Carmina Burana” at the Dominion Energy Center.

“Mr. Manocha was so impressed that he invited Richmond Ballet to perform the same piece at Wolf Trap in August of 2020,” Winslett said. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that original performance was cancelled. Now, three years later, the performance has finally been rescheduled.

“We are very excited to once again be invited to perform at this truly legendary venue,” Winslett said.

Ma Cong’s “Thrive” will be performed before “Carmina Burana.” Cong is Richmond Ballet’s associate artistic director. He choreographed “Thrive” last year, and the English composer, Oliver Davis, came to watch the performance.

“It was a huge hit,” Winslett said. The entire performance of “Carmina Burana” and “Thrive” should take around two hours, she said.

But if you do not want to make the nearly two-hour drive from Richmond to Wolf Trap, the Richmond Ballet will be performing “Carmina Burana” along with Cong’s “Thrive” with the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center Sept. 22-24. Tickets, which start at $25, will go on sale Aug. 1 and can be purchased at etix.com.

