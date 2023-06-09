Richmond muralist Emily Herr unveiled her new, massive 4,000 square foot mural in Scott’s Addition on Tuesday.

It’s the 31-year-old’s largest mural to date and the entire process took roughly three years to complete.

The mural was commissioned The Otis, the mixed-use development with 350 apartments and shops like Grit Coffee encompassing a city block at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition.

The beautiful mural has already sparked some controversy.

Entitled “Starting Space: A Love Letter to the Creative Process,” the mural is a love letter to a certain time period in Scott’s Addition history.

While Scott’s Addition has become known as Richmond’s “adult playground” for its recent explosion of craft breweries, bars and apartments, Herr reached back – not to Scott’s Addition’s industrial roots in the 1920s -- but to the more recent past.

She honed in on the past two decades of Scott’s Addition, roughly the time period between 2000 and today.

“I wanted to honor the DIY community,” Herr said. Before the craft breweries and apartment buildings moved in, Scott’s Addition had plenty of affordable space in warehouses where Richmonders could find studio space for cheap or launch a business. Her mural is an homage to the makers, painters, welders, weavers, restaurateurs and retailers who found space to work and create in Scott’s Addition.

“I talked to many people about their experiences of setting up shop in Scott’s Addition in the early 2010’s,” Herr said. “I wanted to show the invisible community that did occupy this neighborhood over the past 20 years,” Herr said.

“My hope is that those that inspired this mural will (literally and figuratively) see themselves in it,” Herr said in a statement.

However, many of the businesses and people pictured in the mural have had to move out of Scott’s Addition, either through loss of space going to development or due to skyrocketing rents.

“We have mixed feelings about the mural,” Johannah Willsey, co-owner of Phoenix Handcraft, a custom furniture maker featured in the mural, said. Phoenix Handcraft had space on Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition since 2010 before moving to central Virginia last year.

“(The mural is) a beautiful and exciting tribute to the maker community, as well as a deeply researched reflection of that history. On the other hand, it's a form of branding used by large corporations that whitewashes the history of pushing the creative community out of the neighborhood.

“While this has come to be seen as a normal cycle in city neighborhoods, from cheap rent that's accessible for small business creatives to trendy upscale neighborhoods, it's bittersweet for those of us who got our start there,” Willsey said.

Hack.RVA, a member-run nonprofit makerspace on Roseneath Road, moved into the neighborhood in 2012.

Kent Durvin, vice president of the group, said the neighborhood was “filled with empty warehouses, plenty of parking, and no place to eat. We had a coal forge in the parking lot, and we raced drone-like air cars around the lot.”

But now, the Hack.RVA space on Roseneath Road is being sold and redeveloped. Hack.RVA will be moving just across I-95 to a new location on Dabney Road.

“There is some negativity around the transition from empty spaces [in this neighborhood] to breweries,” Herr said. “But spaces like this, it doesn’t stay the same anywhere.”

Herr took inspiration from Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry murals, a series of stunning murals painted for the Detroit Institute of Arts in the 1930s to depict the automotive industry, as well as other sources.

Herr began painting the mural last summer, along with the help of several assistants. Painting took 14 weeks, whereas a more standard-size mural takes her anywhere from 4 days to 4 weeks.

Herr is known locally for the traveling mural project “Girls! Girls! Girls!” to better represent women in public art. In 2022, she traveled to Kosovo where she was invited to participate in the MuralFest, along with other Richmond muralists over the years such as Nils Westergard and Mickael Broth.

In 2015, Herr bought a step-van and transformed it into a mobile studio complete with running water that carries her paints, brushes and materials with her. She calls it the HerrSuite mobile studio.

“It’s where I do all my demo work. It’s where I mix paint and make my sketches. I take everything with me onsite, like a turtle. I don’t know how anybody else does it,” she said.

Rather than moving in a chronological time frame, the mural moves from panel to panel in perspective, painting a portrait of the makers and artists who made Scott’s Addition their home.

The Highpoint, a shared workspace for creatives since 2018 featured in the mural, closed earlier this year in March. The Blue Bee Cider building, pictured in several panels, was sold and the new owners of the cidery are taking the business to Henrico. And Studio Two Three is currently packing up its Scott’s Addition space, which it has held since 2015, and moving to the former Dogtown Dance Theatre in Manchester later this year.

"Scott's Addition has been the hottest real estate market in Richmond for several years and artist spaces are becoming fewer and farther between," Ashley Hawkins, executive director of Studio Two Three said. "Emily captured the legacy of artists and DIY culture in the neighborhood (in her mural)."

"Richmond has had an identity as a rough, gritty, artistic scene. But that's been changing over the past few years, as it's becoming more expensive to live here and more development comes in. I'm hopeful the city will recognize the benefit of that identity. It needs tending to thrive. It doesn't just happen," Herr said. "My hope is that when people look at this, people wonder, where are these people going to go?...How does an artist impact a city? And how does the city impact the artists?”

PHOTOS: Emily Herr's new Scott's Addition mural