Four days after a deadly shooting took place at the Altria Theater, performances are still planned at the theater for this weekend.

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” a nationally touring concert featuring a live performance from the Richmond Symphony, is still scheduled to be held Saturday with performances at 2 and 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old graduating student Shawn Jackson and his step-father, Renzo Smith, 36, were shot and killed outside the Altria Theater. Five others were wounded in the shooting following the Huguenot High School graduation at the theater.

ASM Global, the company that manages the Altria Theater, released the following statement, “As members of the Richmond community, we are deeply saddened by (the) shooting. Along with the family and friends of the victims, we share their pain in mourning this senseless loss of life. We hope for the swift recovery of those wounded in this attack."

But ASM Global did not address whether any future performances would be cancelled at the theater.

The “Harry Potter” concert is organized by CineConcerts, a producer of live music experiences accompanied by full-length movie screenings, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The Richmond Symphony has been hired to perform for the concert and was unable to provide a statement, according to a spokesperson.

Six Richmond Public School graduations were planned at the Altria Theater this week, but were moved and rescheduled to other high schools in the wake of the fatal shooting.

Calls and emails to CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products were not returned as of press time.

The Altria Theater has a capacity for 3,565 visitors. The “Harry Potter” concert is a family-friendly event that typically draws a robust crowd.

The next performance scheduled at the Altria Theater is RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour on June 19.