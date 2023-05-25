Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Having left New York with her family during the pandemic to return to Vermont where she grew up (and would give birth to her second child), singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell has been reconnecting with her roots.

She took violin lessons again, just as she did as a child, taught by the same teacher as three decades ago. She also went back to school, auditing a class of a professor she studied with in college. The final class of the semester wrapped up just a few minutes before I reached her by phone.

The class? Playwriting.

Which is an interesting course selection for someone who conceived and created “Hadestown,” a Tony-winning musical on Broadway.

“I know, I know,” she said. “It seems silly, but it’s a whole different thing … to write a play that doesn’t have music.”

She certainly did fine with a play that did have music, writing the music, lyrics and book for “Hadestown,” which won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, in 2019, and then won the Grammy for best musical theater album.

Still on Broadway where it opened in 2019, “Hadestown” is touring across America, as well, and comes to Richmond from May 31 to June 4 at the Altria Theater for eight performances. For details, see broadwayinrichmond.com.

“Hadestown” weaves together the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, troubled couples whose tragic stories are cast in a more modern-day industrial setting and retold in song, backed by a variety of American roots music with musicians playing roles on stage. The show addresses contemporary themes, such as climate change, labor strife and wall-building – though that particular song was written years before it became a rowdy refrain of a former president – but it primarily demonstrates the potency of love, hope and music, as Orpheus, endowed with exceptional musical talents, takes extraordinary measures to rescue Eurydice from her plight.

Mitchell conceived of the idea that became “Hadestown” when she was in her mid-20s, not too far along in her career. She had always seen herself as a writer – her dad is Don Mitchell, a novelist, essayist and college writing instructor – and it became apparent to her fairly early on that music would be her favored medium. She learned to play guitar in high school, admiring the work of singer-songwriters such as Ani DiFranco, Dar Williams and Tori Amos, and set off on her course.

“I really identified with them,” Mitchell said. “I thought, ‘I could do this; I want to do this.’ I picked up the guitar and was able to learn their songs, and then it was not too much of a stretch to start to write my own.”

So, it “wasn’t a crazy leap,” as she put it, to tell a longer story through music. But using Greek mythology as inspiration?

“It’s a story that has been told before,” said. “Many times, in fact, and a lot of times musically because it has this great musical hero (Orpheus), but there’s something about the ancient stories that resonate in different ways in different times.

“When I first got the idea, it was partly just like lightning striking … you know, the muse, whatever that thing is. It just drops a thing (in) your lap, and you’re like, ‘Wow, this (is) compelling enough that I’m going to follow this into the labyrinth.”

That labyrinth proved to be quite the maze. In other words, “Hadestown” was no overnight sensation; instead, it was a meandering journey that took years.

She does say, though, “It felt like there was some kind of magic with this story from the beginning.”

“Hadestown” began as a community theater project in Vermont in 2006 and then became a concept album and concert tour often with friends filling some of the roles. However, Mitchell never abandoned the vision of turning her music into a stage musical. She was enthralled by a production of the musical “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” and sought out the director, Rachel Chavkin, who eventually would help shepherd “Hadestown” into a stage production that ultimately found its way to Broadway.

Mitchell still marvels at the way things worked out – “I never set out to take a show to Broadway; that was never on my radar,” she said – but once other good people joined the effort and the process began gaining momentum, “It was like, how can I not fight to try to make it happen?”

Happen, it did, and the feeling is, well, pretty good.

“A lot of us worked on it for years and years and then to see it walk on its own feet in the world …” she said. “I remember this moment right around when we opened on Broadway. I was frantically trying to finish some lyrics or something, and I was up at all hours. Early in the morning, I left for a job in midtown Manhattan, and I ran past the theater, and there were these kids that were camping out in front of the theater to get some kind of rush tickets, and some of them were dressed up as our characters, and I thought … ‘Wow, this is so much bigger than me,’ and that was a beautiful and humbling feeling.”

Now it’s years later, and she’s moved on to writing new music and performing and touring, I wondered if Mitchell had grown weary of talking about her long road to “Hadestown.” For a while, she felt as if she did need a break after the big Broadway push and the promotion and the awards. It was nice and all, but also sort of exhausting.

But now, after the pandemic break and some distance from New York and those days, she described it as “a delightful change of pace to get to talk about it again.”

Though the success of “Hadestown” has afforded her the kind of creative freedom that comes with financial stability, Mitchell said with a laugh, “Any artist will tell you that creatively you’re always at square one.”

Meaning, she said, she doesn’t stare at an empty page and think haughtily, “Oh, I won a Tony Award,” and then the ideas flow. Doesn’t work that way.

“Every single time … (it’s) who am I now? What do I say now? What moves me now? So, in a lot of ways, that hasn’t changed,” she said.

Something else that hasn’t changed is what she hopes audiences find at “Hadestown.”

“I hope people enjoy themselves,” she said. “It’s a heavy story – obviously, it’s a tragedy, and it has a lot of deep and tough kinds of themes about our world – but I think there is an air of celebration about it, and I hope that is at the forefront of people’s experiences, like it feels like a joyful, togetherness time.

“I hope … that it provokes questions. I think that’s all you can really ask of art. I don’t think art ever really has any of the answers, but it might ask the questions.”