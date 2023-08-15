Novelist Tom Wolfe’s typewriter is now on view at The Valentine.

“The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” author grew up in Richmond on the North Side in the Sherwood Park neighborhood off Brookland Parkway. He attended Ginter Park School and later St. Christopher’s School. Called one of the founding fathers of “new journalism,” he helped demonstrate that journalism could offer the kinds of literary pleasure found in books. He died at age 88 in 2018.

"His widow generously offered us this typewriter and a white suit ensemble after he passed away in 2018," Christina K. Vida, a curator at the museum, said.

The typewriter is an Adler Universal 39 from the early 1960s and has a label from the Richmond Typewriter Co. at 315 W. Broad St.

The white suit was on display in the museum's rotating cases a couple months ago but has since been rotated out.

Other new additions to the permanent “This Is Richmond, Virginia” exhibition include the Heilig-Myers furniture company “MacSaver” sign featuring the firm’s Scottish mascot and a brightly colored pantsuit worn in the 1970s by Elizabeth Bunnell Bauder when she was the vice president of Thalhimers Department Store.

The first floor gallery has recently been named the Dominion Energy Gallery at The Valentine. It houses the "This is Richmond, Virginia" exhibit."

Other items in “This Is Richmond, Virginia” exhibition include the statue of Jefferson Davis in its fallen state, splattered with pink paint, on loan from the Black History Museum of Virginia and a portrait of John Marshall from 1824 by John Wesley Jarvis. The Valentine is located at 1015 E. Clay St.