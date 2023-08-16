Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced that the theater and Phil Whiteway, longtime managing director, have parted ways.
“We thank Phil for all of his contributions to Virginia Rep and the entire Richmond theatre community, and Virginia Rep will continue to recognize him as co-founder of the organization, and for his contributions over his long career,” the Board stated.
Whiteway co-founded Theatre IV with Bruce Miller in 1975 as Virginia’s first professional theater for young audiences. Over the years, Theatre IV struck deals to absorb the operations of Barksdale Theatre and TheatreVirginia, two longtime Richmond institutions that had faced challenges at various points.
Phil Whiteway is an honoree in the 2020 RTD Person of the Year program.
CLEMENT BRITT
In 2012, Whiteway helped merge both Theatre IV and Barksdale to form Virginia Repertory Theatre.
Whiteway was not immediately available for comment.
Virginia Rep now performs at three main venues: the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre downtown at 114 West Broad St., Hanover Tavern at Hanover Courthouse Road, and newly purchased Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education at 4204 Hermitage Road.
In 2022, Virginia Rep named three artistic directors — Desirée Roots, Todd D. Norris and Rick Hammerly — to lead the professional theater company.
The Board will conduct a national executive search for a new managing director. An interim leader will be named in the future.
The Board declined to add additional comments or respond to questions about the decision.
