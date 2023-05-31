Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Forget that streaming service.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre’s new season is live, in-person and, yes, even magical, organizers say.

“We feel like it’s a very personalized, exciting experience for people to come into our theater’s space and take that journey with us,” said Director of Communications Liz Nance. “It’s very different than watching Netflix at home, so we love to have people get in the space and experience the magic in that space.”

The season runs from September 2023 to August 2024 and features plays, musicals and special presentations.

For the Signature Season at the November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St., performances will include the regional premiere of “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” (Sept. 1-Oct. 1) and “9 to 5: The Musical,” with music from Dolly Parton (June 21-Aug. 4, 2024).

The season will also feature Richmond favorite Jerold Soloman in the portrayal of Louis Armstrong; Joe Glaser, his manager; and Miles Davis in the one-man play “Satchmo at the Waldorf” (March 1-April 7).

The Barksdale Season at the Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, where Virginia Rep began, will feature “Martha Mitchell Calling” (Sept. 29-Oct. 29) about the incredible role that the wife of U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell played in the Watergate scandal. Another entry in the series is “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” (Dec. 15-Jan. 21), a twist on the classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”

All five children’s productions will be in the new Jessie Bogese Theatre inside the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education at 4204 Hermitage Road. The venue, bought by the organization in October 2022, holds 650. Nance says Richmond families have been excited to come back.

“Attendance has been incredible,” she said. “When you hear 600 children delighted or clapping or screaming in a space, it is amazing.”

This will be the organization’s first full season since the pandemic, which caused attendance to drop significantly. A major focus for artistic directors this year was how to get people back in the seats and excited for live performance.

Artistic Director of Education Todd D. Norris handled the programming for the theater’s upcoming children’s season and is also directing the musical “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience.” Norris chose productions he thought the audience would respond to at a time in which most entertainment is on a screen.

“It really has to do with the dynamic relationship between the audience and the performers in that moment,” Norris said. “Particularly with theater for young audiences, so much of the entertainment they consume is not live, so being able to experience something that is impacted by your presence and your reaction is something that makes live performance really unique.”

Virginia Rep also provides educational programming to schools throughout Virginia and major performing arts centers in 32 states.

Desirée Roots, artistic director of community, has been associated with Virginia Rep since she was an intern at age 16.

Currently, Roots directs Community, Health and Wellness programs, such as the Theater Arts Learning League, or TALL, a mentoring program for low-income students. She has an extensive background in performing arts, and thinks that something meaningful can be found in live music.

“There’s a message that’s going to bring you through whatever it is that you’re going through,” Roots said. “It’s just magic all the way around.”

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 GET THE NEW TIMES-DISPATCH APP April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023 April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023 April 28, 2023 April 29, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023 May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023 May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023 May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023 May 28, 2023 May 30, 2023