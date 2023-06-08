Wednesday, a VCU police vehicle drives past Altria Theater where a shooting at Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony occurred the night before.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Saturday
Dust off your wand and head to the Altria Theater as the Richmond Symphony makes the classic wizardly score of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” come to life in two live performances alongside showings of the film on the big screen. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., 6 N. Laurel St., tickets start at $52.50. (804) 592-3368 or www.etix.com.
On Tuesday, 18-year-old graduating student Shawn Jackson and his step-father Renzo Smith, 36, were shot and killed outside the Altria Theater. Five others were wounded in the shooting following the Huguenot High School graduation at the theater.
A day set aside for pomp and circumstance ended with two dead, a woman mourning her husband …
ASM Global, the company that manages the Altria Theater, released the following statement, “As members of the Richmond community, we are deeply saddened by (the) shooting. Along with the family and friends of the victims, we share their pain in mourning this senseless loss of life. We hope for the swift recovery of those wounded in this attack."
But ASM Global did not address whether any future performances would be cancelled at the theater.
The “Harry Potter” concert is organized by CineConcerts, a producer of live music experiences accompanied by full-length movie screenings, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.
The Richmond Symphony has been hired to perform for the concert and is unable to provide a statement, according to a spokesperson.
