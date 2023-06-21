Two critically acclaimed African American artists inextricably tied to Richmond — one by birth, the other by a moving tribute — are featured in two installations at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts that visitors can see for the price of one.

One ticket will enable visitors to see “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and “Whitfield Lovell: Passages” at the VMFA through Sept. 10.

Combined, the exhibitions are a shared space by two distinguished artists — one focused on memory and identity, the other on community and daily life — whose muse took them in opposite directions with Richmond as a point of intersection.

“We are delighted to bring attention to the works of these remarkable artists,” said Alex Nyerges, VMFA’s director and CEO. “‘Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village’ celebrates Wigfall, who hailed from Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, and his life’s work as a barrier-breaking abstract artist, educator and mentor to future artists. Visitors to ‘Whitfield Lovell: Passages’ will be captivated by the erased histories, including the stories of individuals from the city’s important Jackson Ward neighborhood, intimated by Lovell’s profound works.”

Lovell, a native of the Bronx, traveled from New York to Richmond in 2001 to pay homage to Jackson Ward, a national historic landmark and onetime center of commerce where William Washington Browne and Maggie L. Walker became the first Black man and Black woman to charter banks in the United States.

His work “Visitation: The Richmond Project” features dozens of faces known and unknown and a soundtrack reading the names of Jackson Ward residents. Tucked amid the likenesses are boxes filled with pennies — a nod to Walker’s St. Luke Penny Savings Bank. He created the work at the Hand Workshop Art Center, now the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

Lovell, 63, was awarded a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, the so-called Genius Grant, in 2007.

His VMFA exhibition, the most comprehensive collection of his work to date, showcases his collection of vintage photographs spanning from 1863’s Emancipation Proclamation through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. It’s anchored by his Richmond work and “Deep River,” a multisensory room designed to immerse visitors in the waters of the Tennessee River, from the perspective of the enslaved seeking escape.

Alexis Assam, a curator at the VMFA, said Lovell’s works “breathe new life into the likenesses of anonymous individuals and confront the viewer with past histories and their importance to our present understanding of American history.”

“Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” comprises nearly 90 works of art by Wigfall and visitors to the village — including Virginia-connected artists Betty Blayton and Mavis Pusey — as well as 12 printing plates and blocks and more than 50 archival objects.

More than 50 works in the exhibition were recently added to VMFA’s permanent collection as a major acquisition from the Wigfall estate, enabling the museum to expand its representation of the artist beyond his early works, “Chimneys” and “Corrosion and Blue.” In addition to 36 works by Wigfall, the acquisition included 19 prints by artists who visited Communications Village.

The exhibition on Wigfall, who died in 2017 at age 86, is both biographical and geographical, said Sarah Eckhardt, who co-curated the exhibition with Drew Thompson, associate professor of Visual Culture and Black Studies at Bard Graduate Center.

It’s the portrait of the artist as a young man whose life began to change in the late 1940s when he successfully lobbied his principal at Armstrong High School to hire an art teacher, Stafford Evans. It was Evans who introduced Wigfall to VMFA, where the student was encouraged to apply for a VMFA fellowship to attend Hampton Institute, now Hampton University — the start of a consequential and enduring relationship for both the artist and the institution. He would receive additional museum fellowships and remain in frequent correspondence with museum director Leslie Cheek.

“I don’t think there’s another artist, period — not just African American artist — who is more woven through the warp and weft of both the art education and the art mission of the museum,” Eckhardt said during a media preview of the exhibition.

“Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” showcases his development as an artist who would shift from painting to printmaking. But it also tracks his journey from Richmond to Hampton University, where he studied and taught art, before earning a master of fine arts degree from Yale University. In 1963, he began teaching at State University of New York at New Paltz. In search of a Black community, he found one in Ponckhockie an African American neighborhood in Kingston, New York. With the help of local youths, he converted an old livery stable into Communications Village, a neighborhood community arts center and printmaking studio where Wigfall and visiting artists from New York would mentor young people.

Visitors to his exhibition will be greeted by his seminal 1951 oil-on-canvas abstract work, “Chimneys,” portraying the smokestacks beside the former Marshall Street Viaduct connecting downtown to Church Hill. Wigfall received a VMFA prize for the painting, and the museum purchased a second painting by Wigfall, “Corrosion and Blue,” in 1958.

But Wigfall’s fruitful relationship with the museum occurred as Virginia became enveloped in the Massive Resistance era.

During the 1950s, a new auditorium opened at the museum with integrated seating, per orders by Cheek. But white patrons complained, and VMFA as a state agency was compelled to segregate its seating, Eckhardt said.

Although Wigfall’s talent had earned him respect and patrons in the local art community, he could not escape the bigotry of his hometown. He was tackled by police outside the Miller & Rhoads department store in downtown Richmond — where one of his works of art was hanging inside — and was handed a trumped-up charge that was later dismissed with the aid of attorney Oliver Hill, Eckhardt said, citing coverage of the event by The Hampton Script, the student newspaper of Hampton University, where Wigfall was a beloved art teacher.

“There’s no way that that history of segregation would disappear in an institution like this,” she said. “A space was made, a small space. But that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t feeling the effects of racism and segregation every time he probably set foot” in the museum.

Wigfall’s work generally was not overtly political. But the undertones are clear in his Picasso-esque 1955 etching, “Victim and Accused,” an anti-segregation statement.

“He had to take a bus from Church Hill and into this completely white neighborhood to get to the museum,” Eckhardt said. “So I don’t want to in any way erase how he would have felt in that circumstance. And I think that is what is key to Communications Village and to what he established in Kingston, and to the questions he started asking. Really the shift from the early ‘60s, with the emphasis on integration, to the late ‘60s, when he was thinking much more about what Black culture had to offer and what it would mean to root his own practice in Black culture.”

Massive Resistance cost Virginians more than desegregated schools. Its ripple effects had an impact on culture.

“Really, after Massive Resistance, I think that you lose the thread on African American art at VMFA for about 30 years,” Eckhardt said.

The centerpiece of Wigfall’s VMFA exhibition is the Communications Village, formally organized in 1973. A photo of the brick building takes up an entire wall; the opposite side features photos of professional artists and community people, and its stated mission to produce prints, audio recordings and photos to document the life and history of the community.

In one life-size photo, Wigfall — in shirt, tie and jacket, wearing headphones and toting recording gear — looks more like a radio journalist than an artist. It’s clear he viewed the roles as complementary and interchangeable.

In one interactive room, the transcribed words of residents are written on prints, with their recorded words available at the push of a button.

“What he wanted to do for the kids there, I think, and the message he had repeatedly said over and over was: You don’t have to leave your community to make art,” Eckhardt said.

“His goal wasn’t to make them artists. It was to help them see differently. And that you could see differently within your own community. You could find art. ... And I think that that, to my mind, is very attached to what he learned, and then what he wasn’t able to learn, at VMFA when he was here.”

The nurturing of his talents across racial lines might have seemed unlikely, given the racial divides of his formative years. But Wigfall appeared to absorb the notion that it takes a village to raise an artist.

“You would really be surprised how Richmond becomes a point of origin for so much — historically, artistically,” said Valerie Cassel Oliver, curator of modern and contemporary art at the VMFA. Wigfall took roots nourished in Richmond and planted them elsewhere, “to create and flourish opportunities for other artists, particularly young artists of color.”

PHOTOS: VMFA's new exhibitions of Whitfield Lovell: Passages & Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village