WILLIAMSBURG — The newest roller coaster at Busch Gardens pulls out of the station, takes a slow left turn then shoots riders into the darkness.

On DarKoaster, the park’s 10th roller coaster, riders lean forward, straddling snowmobile-like seats, and hold on to the handles.

The indoor ride opens Friday and is housed in the Oktoberfest section of the park. It provides moderate thrills, requires riders to be at least 48 inches tall and can appeal to kids as young as 7 or 8.

“It’s the best of all worlds,” said Kevin Lembke, the park’s president. “It checks a lot of boxes.”

The ride’s name is an homage to the attraction that preceded it.

Its building opened in 2005 as Curse of DarKastle, a virtual reality ride. It closed in 2017 and has served different purposes, including haunted houses in the Halloween season and Santa’s workshop in the winter.

Construction by the Liechtenstein-based Intamin Amusement Rides took about a year. Intamin is the same manufacturer that built the ride Busch Gardens debuted last year, Pantheon. Lembke declined to reveal its cost.

After opening a high-intensity ride like Pantheon, the park wanted something more family-oriented. DarKoaster has more than 2,400 feet of track, a top speed of 36 mph, four launches and about a one-minute ride time. In between the launches, riders zip left, up and down. The park billed it as “the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.”

The fact that it’s indoor will be a boon to guests and bad weather days. It can stay open in thunderstorms but will close for severe weather, Lembke said. It will be open during Halloween, but the park has not decided if it will stay open during the Christmas season.

Busch Gardens moved to a year-round schedule in 2021. This year, it stayed closed a few weekends in January, but the park will continue to have open dates in all 12 months, Lembke said.

The Virginia Beer Company, a Williamsburg-based brewery, developed a beverage to accompany the ride, the DarKoaster Black Lager. It is a German-style Schwarzbier with hints of chocolate and coffee flavors. It will be available at the park for a limited period of time.

Earlier this month, Busch Gardens announced it is going cashless. Inside the park it will accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Guests who bring cash can put their money on a debit card to use around the park.

Going cashless is more secure and provides for faster transactions, Lembke said. When the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced they would go cashless, there was some pushback from the community, saying the move disadvantaged low-income guests. Busch Gardens received some negative feedback, Lembke said, but overall the transition has been seamless.

The park has no plans to implement a chaperone rule, as Kings Dominion did this year. At Kings Dominion, guests 15 years and younger will need a chaperone after 4 p.m. Kings Dominion said parks across the country have experienced a rise in unruly behavior.

“We haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary,” Lembke said.

This week, Kings Dominion retrofitted one of its oldest roller coasters, the Grizzly. The park reopened the wooden roller coaster with a smoother track and a steeper and deeper first drop.

Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion both turn 48 this year and will celebrate their 50th anniversaries in 2025.

