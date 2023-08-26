The inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival is the perfect combination of Richmond’s favorite things: live music, food, art and craft beer. Complete with cornhole, muralists and a Ferris wheel, the festival kicked off without a hitch.

Doors opened at noon to music fans lined up outside the gates of the Bon Secours Training Center, excited to see what Iron Blossom had to offer. By 2 p.m., the perfectly manicured lawn was filling up with blankets.

Acts such as Lord Hudron, Noah Khan and Hozier drew folk and indie music fans from all over Virginia and beyond.

Hayley Daniels traveled from Michigan to join her aunt for the festival.

“I'm here for Noah Khan and Hozier,” she said as she proudly showed off her Hozier tattoo.

Food vendors including Mexi Grill, Pizza Nova, Dank Nugs and Rosie's Kitchen lined the venue along with beverage carts offering popular canned drinks from Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Richmond’s Starr Hill Brewery.

Richmond native Alexa Turner attended the festival with her best friend and was impressed by the venue.

“I’ve been to a few festivals and so far this one has probably been the most organized and probably the cleanest I’ve been to,” Turner said.

The festival was originally planned for Richmond’s Monroe Park but was moved due to “overwhelming response,” according to organizers. Two-day VIP tickets sold out, and there was a low-ticket alert for the others in early August.

The space held all the festival attractions without being too crowded, offering shorter walking distances compared to other outdoor festivals.

To beat the heat, some festival-goers clung to the outskirts for shade under the trees while others didn’t mind dancing under the blazing sun.

Fans of Briscoe, an Austin, Texas-based folk rock band, clapped and stomped their feet to a harmonica solo. Fans of North Carolina folk quartet Mipso swayed and sang along.

The two stages were side by side, making it easy for attendees to move from stage to stage. Artists were split between the stages with no overlap in performances, so attendees never had to pick between sets.

A unique attraction was the Craft Bazaar. Housed under a tent, the makeshift marketplace featured diverse vendors from the Richmond area.

Paper fans were flying from vendors such as Enlighten, while others sold creative art pieces and upcycled clothing.

Dean Whitbeck, one-half of Jake + Dean Uncommon Coasters, stood proudly behind his table filled with one-of-a-kind coasters of famous athletes and music stars. Whitbeck was pleased with the vendor process and organization.

“It’s been seamless,” he said. “So far, one of the most thoughtfully conceived festivals I’ve seen.”

“They used the space beautifully,” Whitbeck added. “It’s really, really well-done.”

Richmond food truck favorites such as Boka Tako and JiJi frozen custard were lined up behind the Ferris wheel, and Richmond treasure King of Pops popsicle cart dished out frozen treats to help attendees cool down.

Lines for the water stations moved swiftly while the merchandise tent remained packed with Noah Khan fans itching to buy a T-shirt.

Other music lovers were sprawled out on blankets under the big purple tent, taking photos, braiding hair and applying sunscreen.

Huge Iron Blossom-branded signs were placed all around the venue for attendees to snap photos of what seemed to be the perfect scene for end-of-summer fun.

Noah Clark, a first-time music festival-goer, hopes this will be the first of many.

“Everything so far looks amazing,” Clark said. “Bring it back for sure.”

The festival will resume Sunday at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon.

The concept for Iron Blossom originated roughly three years ago. The two-day music festival is organized by Charlottesville’s Starr Hill Presents, Virginia Beach’s IMGoing and Richmond’s Haymaker Productions. The Bon Secours Training Center is located at 2401 W. Leigh St.

Find more information at ironblossomfestival.com.

