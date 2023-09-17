It was “stein time.”

It matters not what beer one picked, what sausage one ate, or how the lederhosen fits today.

What matters is how long one can hold two, filled beer steins — arms outstretched like an albatross — as sweat pools on the forehead and a crowd looks on.

To the last person standing go the spoils. And according to an Oktoberfest photo posted on Facebook, the spoils on Saturday night went to Kendall Spain, who lasted nearly 9 minutes holding his beer steins; and Brenda Schmeider, who won in the women’s category with a time of 4:44.

Welcome back to St. Benedict Oktoberfest, the Museum District’s annual festival that stakes its individuality on time-honored Germanic traditions. Competitive and cultural events like the stein-holding contest are a hallmark of the festival that celebrates Richmond’s German Catholic community.

This year’s festival ran from Friday through Sunday evening. This was its 18th iteration, having kicked off in September 2005. The festival skipped one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizer Ruppert Beirne, a 58-year-old personal injury lawyer, initially pitched a local Oktoberfest to parishioners of Saint Benedict Catholic Church in 1999. Initially, he did not find support for the idea.

It was only in 2005, when the Roman Catholic Diocese took over the Benedictine parish, that a new priest took the reins. The priest was willing to take a chance on Beirne’s Oktoberfest.

“Just don’t lose money,” the parish’s financial council said after warily approving the idea.

Beirne said the festival just barely scraped by in 2005, turning a tiny profit that was enough to renew the festival for a second year. The money helped finance one $1,000 scholarship for a student from the parish to attend a local Catholic high school.

“I remember we had a trickle of people coming in. We would get excited over a group of 30 people,” Beirne said.

In the 18 years since, that trickle has grown into a full-throttled stream. Last year, the festival clocked over 60,000 attendees across three days. On Sunday morning, Beirne said the event had likely beaten that tally this year.

Festival-goers came for chicken dances, live German bands and traditional German bratwurst. They entered bare-headed and left in Bavarian feathered fedoras.

The event cordoned off two blocks between Stuart and Grove avenues. The parking lot of St. Benedict’s played host to the festival’s main staging area, known as the “Festplatz,” while side streets played host to vendors and concessions, known as the “Christkindlmarkt.”

The merry-making now funds 30 scholarships, plus additional funding for St. Benedict’s grade school programs, Breine said. Students within the parish can use the money to attend local Catholic high schools like St. Gertrude’s and Benedictine College Preparatory school; such an education can cost $23,500 a year in tuition and fees. Breine did not divulge how much the festival rakes in overall.