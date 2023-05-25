Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fast-developing Scott’s Addition is about to have another new wrinkle: Pedal Pub, a bicycle-built-for-15 that carries pedaling riders, burning off a few calories along the way, on tours of the neighborhood with stops at breweries, distilleries and cideries.

The Richmond company will become part of a network of more than 50 Pedal Pub locations across North America and is the brainchild of longtime friends and business partners Adam Seale and Matt Benoist. They plan to start booking tours sometime after Memorial Day and begin operations on June 9.

For details visit, www.pedalpub.com/richmond-va

Seale, 43, is a Richmonder, having relocated here in 2016, while Benoist, 43, lives in the suburbs of Chicago. They met more than 20 years ago through mutual friends during college – Seale attended the University of Iowa, Benoist the University of Illinois – and long talked of going into business together. The inspiration for this opportunity occurred in Savannah, where Seale was visiting on a business trip for his day job working in finance for a U.S.-based manufacturing company.

He saw a Pedal Pub bike rolling down the street, and a light-bulb flashed on. He scheduled a tour for his co-workers the next evening, enjoyed the experience and got in touch with Benoist soon after.

“He called me and said, ‘I think this is something that could bring a lot of joy to Richmond and Scott’s Addition,’” recalled Benoist, who described himself with a laugh as a “retired” serial entrepreneur who sold a family business the other year and was looking for other ventures. “The opportunity to have a business that brings people together with something like this really spoke to both of us.”

Seale researched Pedal Pub and the whole notion of so-called party bikes, and liked what he found. He was surprised to learn Richmond didn’t have one – although another outfit did run a party-bike operation for a few years before closing down – and went to work. They’ve designed tours and cultivated partnerships with businesses in Scott’s Addition.

The Pedal Pub is a 15-seat contraption – 14 for guests and one for the employed “pilot,” who is the lead pedaler and ringleader for the tours (job opportunities are available, Seale and Benoist said). There are six seats on each side of a U-shaped bar – though no drinks are served on board, guests may bring beverages purchased from the various stops if allowed by state regulations – with a bench in the back. Most of the seats are equipped with pedals so guests can help propel the Pedal Pub, though Seale said an “electric assist” helps get the vehicle going. Pedal Pub doesn’t travel faster than 5 or 6 miles per hour, he said.

At the beginning, Seale and Benoist plan to offer several different tours of breweries, distilleries and cideries, as well as a weekend excursion still in development featuring a workout and a brunch stop. Each will include several stops and will last from 90 minutes to two hours. Individual seats are $35 on weekdays and $45 on weekends. Private tours – rentals of the entire bike – are $449 on weekdays and $499 on weekends.

Tours into other parts of the city might be added in the future, Seale and Benoist said.

Safety is a big piece of the equation with such an operation, the men said. The bikes undergo regular maintenance, and the pilots go through training, certification and background checks – and do not drink alcohol while they’re leading tours. Customers must sign waivers.

“We want everybody to know that safety is our top priority,” said Benoist. “We plan to be good citizens and try to keep t he noise down. We don’t want to create a rowdy atmosphere.

“What we want is to have people have this exercise experience outdoors together, building memories and bringing additional traffic to a lot of the local businesses.”

Seale is hoping to make this a long-term business.

“We’re looking to become part of the community,” said Seale, who lived in Church Hill when he first arrived in Richmond and now lives in Midlothian with his wife and daughter. “We really want to stick around and be able to offer this type of activity not only to locals but to visitors alike.”

But is it fun? Yes, indeed, said Seale.

“You get on this thing and you’re with friends and you’re listening to music and you’re socializing,” he said. “If you don’t have a good time, then it’s on you.”

