When Richmond's John Haggai was asked to join Burtons Grill & Bar, a Massachusetts based restaurant chain with over 15 locations on the East coast in 2020, he was excited about the opportunity, but also he had two stipulations. One: he wanted to stay living in Richmond, where he’s lived for the past 20 years. And two: he wanted to add a location in his home town.

The group was able to accommodate both and Haggai, a restaurant industry veteran and co-founder of Tazza Kitchen, accepted the position, is now currently the CEO and president. Haggai still lives in Short Pump with his family, and after over a year of construction, a Richmond location of Burtons Bar & Grill is set to open in Carytown Exchange at 3520 W. Cary St. on Tuesday .

“We have a lot of locations, but for me this one is really personal,” Haggai said. “I wanted to be in the city. I love this area of town.”

Each Burton’s location is designed a little differently and this one will feel open and warm with lots of plants, wood tones and plantation shutters. There’s a 32-seat bar and lounge, a private dining room and a spacious patio with lots of planters and greenery. Inside and outside diners will find eye-catching murals by Naomi McCavitt of Thicket Design. “It has a Virginia in summer feel to it, Haggai said. “There’s magnolias and honeysuckle and mourning birds.”

“The vibe is warm energy,” Haggai said. “You’d be comfortable in a golf shirt, shorts and flip flops or a sport coat and a blazer.”

In terms of the menu, Burton’s focuses on contemporary American food. “We serve the classics, right down the middle and we do it well,” Haggai said. Burton’s kitchen is known for making everything from scratch, from hand-cut French fries to salad dressings, and as a result, for also being allergy friendly—every dish is customizable and there are plenty of gluten-free dishes. “We are hyper-obsessed with food quality, service and hospitality,” Haggai said.

With the New England roots, there will be a lobster roll on the menu ($29) that can be served either warm and buttered or chilled with seasonal aioli. Other fresh seafood offerings range from jumbo lump blue crab cakes ($39) to a popular crab-crusted haddock ($36).

Steaks at Burton’s come from Chicago-based Allen Brothers and span choices like filet mignon with bone marrow butter ($46) and steak frites with house-made chimichurri sauce and parmesan-truffle fries ($32).

Cheesesteak spring rolls ($16) with beef tenderloin, caramelized red onions, red peppers, pepper jack and American cheeses, onion strings and spicy ketchup are a popular appetizer. There are also plenty of salads, sandwiches and classic entrees to choose from. A Richmond-based executive chef will also create regular specials.

Coming from Tazza, Haggai has a passion for wine and spirits—expect a global wine list at Burton’s. There’s an extensive cocktail list with a nitro espresso martini, a selection of classic cocktails, two sangrias, boozy milkshakes, and original creations like the Agua Vita ($13.50) featuring 21 Seeds cucumber jalapeño tequila, passion fruit liqueur, lime, cranberry, thyme and sherry vinegar.

Burton’s Grill & Bar will open with lunch, dinner and happy hour drink specials. Brunch is planned to start on July 15. And this fall, the happy hour menu will extend to include food specials as well.

