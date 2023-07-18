Vincent Ho and Zack Mahfouz are only 18 and 20 years old, respectively, but they have already launched their first restaurant, Basically Halal in North Chesterfield.

Basically Halal is a new Mediterranean fast-casual spot at 316 N. Arch Road, Suite A, serving shawarma wraps and platters with chicken, beef and falafel, as well as halal burgers, cheesesteaks, subs and poutines.

The two young co-founders met at James River High School, where Ho graduated at 16. They both got their associate degrees in information technology, but decided to launch a restaurant together instead.

“We’ve always been pretty passionate about food. When we found out there was a spot open, somehow we thought of shawarma,” Ho said.

Located next to Petra Halal Food, a Mediterranean food store on Arch Road off Midlothian Turnpike, Basically Halal is one of the few halal restaurants south of the James River.

“All the food is halal, meaning that it was slaughtered in a specific way,” Ho said. It also means that the meats have been stored and processed using equipment and machinery that have been cleaned according to Islamic law.

Marinated beef and chicken turn on spits at Basically Halal and are shaved razor-thin for the shawarma, platters and subs. The chicken is marinated every night and stacked on the spit in the morning. The beef, which is Australian-certified beef and lamb, is more tedious, Mahfouz said. The beef needs to tenderized on all sides, then marinated in lemon, vinegar and olive oil.

“The beef takes two hours to prepare every day,” Mahfouz said.

Shawarma ($10.99-$12.99) are wrapped in shrak, a Middle Eastern wrap bread that is super thin and delivered from a New Jersey bakery, although Ho and Mahfouz are planning to start baking their own bread in the months ahead.

Basically Halal makes most of its sauces in house, including an authentic Middle Eastern garlic sauce, tahini, tzatziki, pom pom (a pomegranate molasses) and a halal sauce, which Mahfouz described as a “Middle Eastern Big Mac sauce.”

“The garlic sauce is an extremely hard recipe to make. The oil has to be cold and added a precise way,” Mahfouz said.

Most of the shawarma recipes come from Mahfouz’s Palestinian grandmother. Mahfouz grew up in Chesterfield County, but spent many summers in Palestine, learning how to cook with his grandmother. “She taught me a lot. Especially how to make aromatic rice,” he said.

The platters ($11.99-$13.99) are stacked with aromatic rice, tomato cucumber salad, pickled turnips and Persian pickles with two sauces. The chicken shawarma and chicken platter have been local favorites so far, as has the halal burger, Ho said.

While Mahfouz has a Middle Eastern background, Ho’s roots are Vietnamese. He had many Middle Eastern friends in high school and, last year with the help of his friends, he converted to Islam.

Basically Halal has been serving a brisk business with several sell-out days since it opened on July 7.

The interior is mostly geared toward take-out, with counter service, three tables and neon signs that say “Basically Halal.” Ho and Mahfouz designed and built the interior, which was formerly occupied by a day care, on their own by watching YouTube videos, which came with a few mishaps.

“I cut the plumbing main line and flooded the place (by mistake),” Mahfouz said.

Launching their own business has not been easy. Basically Halal is currently running with a team of four, which includes Ho and Mahfouz. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., working 15-hour days nonstop. On Fridays, the two open Basically Halal at 2 p.m., after attending mosque.

“It’s been crazy,” Ho said as a steady stream of customers came in the door, ready to try Basically Halal’s shawarma.

PHOTOS: Basically Halal