Wine Enthusiast has named Celladora Wines, an intimate wine shop and restaurant in the Fan District, one of its best new restaurants in an article titled “The Best American Restaurants This Year Are Wine Bars.”

“There have always been wine bars with great food and restaurants with great wine, but lately, our favorite places seem to be a hybrid of the two. We’re seeing Michelin-star-level fine dining in walk-in counter-seating environments, and casual neighborhood restaurants with glass and bottle lists that rival the world’s best but in playful settings,” the editors wrote.

The article featured 50 restaurants, including Richmond’s Celladora Wines. Here’s what Wine Enthusiast had to say about the Museum District spot:

“Reserve one of this bottle shop’s four tables, whether for the daytime snack menu (think flounder ceviche and cumin okra), dinner service or Sunday brunch. Any retail bottle can be enjoyed at your table for just $15 corkage, and owner Megan Lee Hopkins is usually there to offer smart pairings.”

Celladora Wines, which recently added lunch on Thursdays and Fridays, was named one of the Richmond Times Dispatch’s dining all-stars of 2022.

Read the full Wine Enthusiast piece at www.wineenthusiast.com/best-restaurants-2023.

'Taste of Ashland' chef showcase

New event alert! Ashland chefs will showcase their farm-to-table cuisine at the first Taste of Ashland on Sept. 7. For $50 per ticket, diners will sample four tasting plates from participating restaurants and two drinks from the Center of the Universe Brewing Co. or The Vines wine.

The “Taste of Ashland” chef showcase will challenge chefs from The Caboose Market & Cafe, Jake's Place Restaurant & Market, Ashland Meat Company, Homemades by Suzanne, Sports Page Bar & Grill and others.

All proceeds will benefit Downtown Ashland Association’s free community events: Ashland Train Day, Ashland Halloween, Light Up the Tracks, and Ashland Fourth Fridays. Taste of Ashland will be held at The Depot, 107 S. Railroad Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ashlandvirginia.com/taste.

Kids eat free at Carrabba’s

From Aug. 8 -14, kids can eat free from the children’s menu at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, with the purchase of one adult entrée. Dine-in only.

Greek On Cary outpost at Hatch Local

Greek On Cary has opened an outpost at Hatch Local Food Hall at 4 E. Fifth St. in Manchester. The menu will feature the restaurant's gyros, souvlaki, bowls and popular spreads like crazy feta, tzatziki and hummus.

Other restaurants currently serving at Hatch Local include TBT Gallito, Fat Kid Sandwiches, The Beet Box, Royal Pig, and Buttermilk and Honey. Hatch Local is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.; and closed on Tuesdays. Hatch Local celebrated its one-year anniversary in March. More information and online ordering at https://www.hatchlocalfoodhall.com/.

Neighbor wins Hot Tomato Summer

In its first year participating in Duke's Hot Tomato Summer, where local restaurants pair the iconic combo of Duke's mayo with tomato in dishes, Neighbor won the top Golden Tomato Award.

During Hot Tomato Summer week, restaurant-goers have the ability to vote for their favorite restaurant participating in Hot Tomato Summer. This year, with 3,166 votes for its Stiffler’s Tomato Pie and Kentucky Hot Brown, Neighbor received the most votes out of all Richmond restaurants. Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint came in second, Smashed RVA was third, Shagbark came in fourth and Bar West was fifth. Hot Tomato Summer was held July 24-30.

