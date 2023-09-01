Chick-fil-A introduced its new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to the Richmond area this week.

The new sandwich combines an original Chick-fil-A filet, “topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey,” according to the description.

I’ve been wanting to try the new flavor combo ever since Chick-fil-A started testing the sandwich in North and South Carolina in 2020 and I saw it popping up on Instagram.

This week, I got my hands on a Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich ($6.95), now rolling out nationwide, and here’s my take:

For starters, I was a little afraid of it. I’d seen pictures online, of a Chick-fil-A sandwich topped with ooey-gooey melted cheese, the color of bright orange, which looked like something out of a can.

When I took the sandwich box out of the bag, it was slick with oil or heat, I wasn't sure which. My worries deepened.

But when I opened up the box, the Chick-fil-A chicken filet was crispy and golden. The sandwich was topped with a dollop of pimento cheese, not a smeary mess. It looked like real pimento cheese, where you can see the strands of shredded cheese and flecks of green chilis. I took a bite.

Reader, it was really, really good.

The tart, tangy cheese and the crispy chicken on the sweet, toasted bun bring sweet, spicy, creamy and savory flavors together in one bite. I couldn’t detect much heat from the jalapeños, just a very, very slight heat in the aftertaste. But I could definitely taste just a touch of honey. And the Chick-fil-A fried chicken filet was, as always, crispy, salty, sweet and savory all at once.

I think I was intrigued because this is the first time the Georgia-based chicken chain has made a seasonal variation of its iconic fried chicken sandwich. In the past, Chick-fil-A has offered the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, but nothing like this.

Chick-fil-A said that it spent a year experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options to arrive at the Honey Pepper Pimento recipe.

I also ordered the new Caramel Crumble Milkshake ($4.79), a new menu addition for fall. I gave most of it to my 12-year-old son, but took a few sips. It was very sweet, but quite tasty. It has flavors of butterscotch and caramel and has crunchy blondie crumbles in it, which my son said tasted a bit like Dippin’ Dots. My kids always love a Chick-fil-A milkshake and this one got the thumbs-up as well.

Also of note, there wasn't a long line at the Stratford Hills Chick-fil-A when I visited the drive-thru. Nothing like the long, crazy lines when Popeye's introduced its fried chicken sandwich in 2019.

Calorie-wise, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich has 570 calories, whereas a regular Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich has 420 calories. The Caramel Crumble Milkshake packs 690 calories, versus a regular Vanilla milkshake, which carries 570 calories. Altogether, the new sandwich and shake add up to 1,260 calories. Roughly 63% of my daily intake of calories, according to the 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day recommended for women by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and Caramel Crumble Milkshake are available for a limited time. Get 'em while you can.

