New this week: Click A Wine Spot is now open at Reveler in Carytown at 3108 W. Cary St.

When Josh Czarda and Christina Pearlman opened Reveler in Carytown in early 2022, the goal was to curate experiences to help people step outside their norm, and the concept has been evolving ever since. Most recently, the venue is hosting live music nights, a monthly cabaret, and now, Click A Wine Spot.

“You might watch bluegrass or instrumental jazz one night and then watch a ballet dancer walk on machetes another night,” Sarah-Pete Petersen, director of sales, events and marketing for Reveler said.

As the evolution continued, Matty McGuigan, an account manager with Salveto Imports, helped the team expand the wine list for sipping during evening events, as he and the leadership team began discussing another opportunity to use the space.

Looking for a career change, McGuigan had already signed a lease at 409 N. Ridge Road to open Click A Wine Spot in the former home of Dickies Barbershop, but that renovation would take some time.

“We have this gorgeous space and it should be filled with people drinking cappuccinos,” McGuigan said. From there, the idea for Click A Wine Spot at Reveler was born.

The name Click comes from a Friulian Italian term, “Clic,” meaning a small glass of wine to be shared with friends. “It’s a quick drink before you move onto other things,” McGuigan said. He decided to add a “k” to make the term easier for American spelling and pronunciation.

McGuigan studied culinary arts, has been working in restaurants in Richmond and around the world, and is also a certified sommelier — he is drawing on all these experiences for the menu and wine selection at Click.

During the day, visitors to Click at Reveler will find espresso service, along with a “light, simple and fun menu.” About 20 years ago, McGuigan did a stint living and working as a hotel chef in Iceland and he fell in love with a few of the concepts there. Those concepts will not be exactly replicated at Click at Reveler, but he is using them as inspiration.

The first is Danish smørrebrød — “They are little, open-faced sandwiches that are pretty and random,” McGuigan said. “It’s not stuff piled like on American sandwiches. It’s like a landscape building exercise.”

Do not worry — you will not have to try to pronounce smørrebrød when ordering at Reveler, and McGuigan promises there will not be pickled herring, but he is planning a menu of eye-catching, open-faced sandwiches with lots of flavor, including pesto, bocconcini, tomato confit and micro greens.

McGuigan also fell in love with Icelandic cafes, where he would sit and sip coffee in the morning and then, at some point in the mid-afternoon, switch over to wine or beer. To help achieve that vibe, a big space behind the main bar at Reveler has been transformed into the owners’ take on a Budapest-style ruin bar — these bars were put into abandoned buildings and, rather than redeveloping, owners installed quirky decorations that added to the unpretentious, mix-and-match vibe. You will find tables, chairs and little nooks for sitting amid old pianos, lantern lights and eye-catching pieces of decor.

Going into the evening, the menu will include dips like a North African-style guacamole with cumin and ruffled potato chips for dipping and American-style tapas with caramelized roasted carrots and goat cheese. There will be cheese boards with onion-garlic jelly, nitrate-free charcuterie and coconut-chocolate chip cookies glazed with chili and lime that have already developed a following.

McGuigan will also continue to curate the wine list — the main menu will feature a simple but solid range of options for all palates, and he is planning to add special flights of more interesting and offbeat selections that will also be available for retail purchase.

Click at Reveler’s rollout will be an ongoing evolution with a blackboard daily menu. The daytime cafe will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be evening food and drink service anytime there is an event.

On Tuesdays, Click at Reveler will stay open until 9 p.m., when McGuigan will pair a wine with one side of a vinyl album and a small plate selection. Reveler is also in the process of securing a liquor license, but is planning to focus on simple mixed cocktails, leaving craft cocktails to other Carytown establishments.

On Saturday, Reveler is hosting A Very Wes Anderson Soiree in conjunction with The Byrd’s showing of “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and the food and drinks will be in full swing. Tickets cost $20 — more information on that and Reveler’s other events can be found at revelerexperiences.com.

Meanwhile, the standalone Click on North Ridge Road is under construction, with a target opening date in September. At that location, McGuigan is planning an unpretentious wine bar and bottle shop with light bites similar to the Reveler menu, funky decor and vinyl playing in the background: “No burgundy walls and no pictures of grapes,” he said. “It will be a place where people can sit and have a quick drink on their way home or on their way to dinner or the country club,” he said.

With about 20 seats and hopefully a small patio, he is planning to do the wine menu a little differently, offering no corkage fee on wines by the bottle and a by-the-glass list focused on higher end selections that are not normally offered as single glasses.

“If you want to try wine by the glass, you get a Barolo you normally wouldn’t get to try, and if not you can grab a bottle of Gruner veltliner off the shelf,” he said.

