Lots more dining news coming your way, Richmond, with a Fan mainstay closing, caffeinated kombucha from a Richmond maker, The Pit & The Peel's new Westhampton location and a new steakhouse for Short Pump Town Center.

Commercial Taphouse is closing

Commercial Taphouse announced on social media that the Fan bar is closing. The last day of service will be Sunday.

“No hard feelings here. It’s just time for me to move on. I want to thank Richmond and everyone from the bottom of my heart,” the owner said. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

The Fan bar has changed hands over the past few years. An Bui - owner of Mekong and The Answer Brewpub - bought the craft beer mainstay at 111 N. Robinson St. in 2014 from original owner James Talley, but closed it in 2016.

The Fan institution reopened under new management in late 2016, with a mix of local, regional and national beer offerings on its 16 taps, as well as Mexican and American dishes. No word yet on what will take over the space.

Richmond-based Bitchin’ Boucha’s introduces new caffeinated kombucha

Richmond-based Bitchin’ Boucha has released two new flavors of a caffeinated kombucha line: strawberry hibiscus and blood orange basil. Each bottle delivers 200 milligrams of caffeine that comes from green tea.

Bitchin’ Boucha is the brainchild of Jason Smith, who’s been making the “kombucha that actually tastes good” for three years.

“We like to think of ourselves as the punk rock brand in the kombucha space. We’re out to shake it up. Our new caffeinated flavors taste amazing and provide a boost no matter what time of day they’re consumed. Kombucha doesn’t have to taste like battery acid to be good for you,” Smith, 36, said in a statement.

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s advertising program, Smith said he got into kombucha when he went on a cleanse with no sugar or alcohol and started enjoying kombucha.

“None of my friends would drink it because kombucha can taste vinegary or foot-tasting. I thought I could make something that they would drink,” Smith said. He began brewing in his home kitchen before moving into a facility on Staples Mill Road.

Bitchin’ Boucha offers five noncaffeinated flavors including lavender lemonade, black cherry ginger, cran-lime sour, peach black tea and blood orange basil.

Bitchin’ Boucha is carried locally at Ellwood Thompson’s, Stella’s Grocery, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and others. Each bottle retails for $4.25-$4.60.

The Pit & Peel soft opens Westhampton location

The Pit & Peel soft opened its fourth location in Richmond at 5820 Patterson Ave. in the Westhampton Commons building, which also houses Conejo, Vestique, Dry Bar, plus 128 apartments.

The Pit & Peel is a juice bar and bistro that opened its first location in The Fan at 1102 W. Main in 2015, before moving to 1210 W. Main St. with a rooftop deck.

The Pit & Peel also has locations in Short Pump at 11800 W. Broad St. and at the James Center at 1051 E. Cary St.

The Pit & The Peel is owned by Craig Brosius and Kevin Urbanowski. There is also a fifth Virginia Pit & Peel location in Norfolk.

Menu item favorites include acai bowls, smoothies, juices and healthy food options such as wraps, salads and sandwiches.

“Our mission is to provide everyone with clean, healthy calories,” a spokesperson said.

New steakhouse in the works for Short Pump Town Center

While Rock Bottom Brewery may have closed unexpectedly this month, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, a Texas based steakhouse, is currently under construction at Short Pump Town Center and expected to open in the fall.

Perry’s is an upscale restaurant known for its seafood towers, wedge salads, and chateaubriand and Perry’s famous pork chop carved tableside. Main dishes run $35-$65 and up. The 11,000-square-foot Richmond location will be able to accommodate up to 350 guests with four dining rooms and outdoor seating.

Perry’s has locations in Denver, Chicago, Birmingham, Miami, Raleigh, Nashville and across Texas.

