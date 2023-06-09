Dine Out for Pride

For the first time, Richmond is celebrating “Dine Out for Pride” week. More than two dozen restaurants – such as Bar Solita, Casa del Barco Canal Walk, eazzy burger, Heritage and more -- will offer a special Jack Daniels or Tito’s Pride-themed cocktail with a portion of the sale going to VA Pride and the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation. Through Sunday. Full list of participating establishments at: outrva.com/dineoutforpride.

Ardent’s 9th Anniversary Block Party

Ardent Craft Ales is celebrating its 9th anniversary with a block party blow-out on Saturday. Ardent will be taking over Leigh Street with guest breweries, live music, Ardent beers, and food trucks such as Saltys Lobster & Co. Noon-8 p.m., free to enter, pay as you go. 3200 W. Leigh St. https://ardentcraftales.com

Biscuits & Gravy has closed

Biscuits & Gravy, located in the former Dairy Bar spot at 1602 Roseneath Road, has closed.

The owners of Tang & Biscuit bought The Dairy Bar and converted it into their own breakfast-focused spot with simple, comfort food. It was open for roughly a year.

“We came here to honor the rich history this building holds. We believe that we accomplished just that thanks to our loyal patrons…Unfortunately, our portion of the story has come to a close,” the owners posted to social media.

The Dairy Bar originally opened in 1946 and has been a Richmond staple ever since. Husband-and-wife team Bill and Tricia Webb bought the breakfast and lunch restaurant in 1997 and sold the business in 2020 to one of their cooks, Corey Martin. The restaurant then quietly closed its doors in 2021. The owners of Tang & Biscuit acquired the building and opened it as Biscuits & Gravy in 2022. No details were available for plans for the building.

Citizen Burger Bar in Carytown closes, will become Indian restaurant

After posting to social media that it was closed for renovations, Citizen Burger Bar is now closed, as first reported by Richmond Bizsense, and will be replaced by an Indian restaurant.

Citizen Burger was owned by the Charlottesville-based The Virginian Restaurant Co. and Andy McClure, which also co-owns Jardin in the Fan and Grisette in Church Hill.

McClure sold the building. According to Sperity Real Estate Ventures, which brokered the deal, Jannat Indian Cuisine will launch Carytown Indian Cuisine in the space. Jannat has an Indian restaurant at 7801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Haitian food delivered from Lakay Zaz

You can now get Haitian-inspired food from local Lakay Zaz delivered on Doordash and Grubhub.

Haitian chef Sthara Normil has been doing pop-ups around Richmond as Lakay Zaz, often selling out popular dishes such as griot, marinated pork chunks deep fried ($18) and whole deep fried snapper with pickled cabbage and fried plantains ($35).

Lakay Zaz has joined the restaurant co-op at Richmond Eats, 2812 W. Broad St., where her dishes can be delivered via Doordash and GrubHub or via touchscreen kiosks. Other dishes include fish patties, creole chicken ($15), oxtails ($24), tassot de boeuf ($17) and beef patties ($3).

“We’re one of the few Haitian restaurants in Virginia,” Normil said. “People drove from all over – Virginia Beach and D.C. – to visit our pop-ups.”

