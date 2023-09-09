Stanley’s, the hoagie bar that opened in the former Robin Inn spot in the Fan District, is introducing lunch to go.

To order lunch, visitors must physically stop in to the restaurant, which doesn’t have a phone, order a sandwich at the bar and take it to go. We’ve had readers write in and wonder why a hoagie bar doesn’t offer lunch. This is Stanley’s way to feel out lunch service, co-owner James Kohler said. The lunch menu will be slightly pared down, “but the bangers are there,” Kohler said, as well as cheesesteaks.

The restaurant, at 2601 Park Ave., is open Tuesday-Saturday, with takeout lunch available 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m.-midnight.

RVA Brunch Weekend

Saturday and Sunday is RVA Brunch Weekend. You can visit any of 30 participating restaurants – such as The Boathouse, Bar Solita, SB’s Love Shack and more – and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Richmond SPCA.

Pet-lovers can also bring their pooch to multiple dog-friendly patio locations, including Kregger’s At Hand, Napa Kitchen and Wine, Three Notch’d RVA, and Brambly Park.

The annual event raised $13,589 last year and more than $100,000 to date for local charities. View a full list of participating restaurants at richmondbrunchweekend.com.

The Veil Brewing Co. Block Party

The Veil Brewing Co. is throwing a massive block party Saturday in Scott’s Addition at 1509 Belleville St. from noon to 11 p.m. The Veil will be shutting down Moore Street for all-day music, attractions including a mechanical bull, games, beer, cocktails, seltzer, cider and wine.

Performers include Chance Fischer, Michael Millions, Shormey, Erin & the Wildfire and more.

Food trucks TBT El Gallo, High Roller Lobster Co., Kwam’s Chicken Project and Snowblind will be on hand, as well as in-house yakitori Nokoribi.

Grit Coffee news

Grit Coffee’s cold brew is now available in cans. Grit’s Side Hustle Cold Brew is available at both Grit locations, 1621 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition and 409 Libbie Ave. A single can is $3.50 and a four-pack is $12.

Grit also has started offering baked goods from Richmond-based Arley Cakes, including everything bagel bombs, oatmeal creme pies and pumpkin scones ranging from $3.50-$4.50 at both Grit Coffee locations.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is launching its two-course menu, Filets of Fall, available now through Nov. 5.

Starting at $59 per guest, the new two-course menu features a seasonal carrot ginger soup to start, and then as the main course a filet mignon accompanied with choice of black garlic blueberry reduction, crispy Maitake mushroom, golden king crab leg or garlic roasted colossal shrimp. Fleming’s is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway.

Bonefish Grill Cheap Date Night

In more chain restaurant news, Bonefish Grill is offering a Dine & Discover three-course dinner starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, through Oct. 29.

For $45.90, guests can order two salads, two entrées and a shareable dessert. For the salad, choose between a house or Caesar salad. For the entrée, there are six options to choose from, including pork tenderloin, rainbow trout or mahi mahi. The dessert to share will be key lime cake. Bonefish Grill is located at 11251 W. Broad St. in Short Pump and 6081 Harbour Park Drive in Midlothian.

