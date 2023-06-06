Emerald Lounge tropical cocktail bar opens in Church Hill; Neighbor now open in North Side

Just a few weeks after opening Slurp! ramen bar, its ownership team of Kevin Liu, Mattias Hagglund, Thomas Leggett and Brandon Peck bring Emerald Lounge (2416 Jefferson Ave., Unit C1), an elevated tropical cocktail bar to the neighborhood.

“We looked at the concept of island escapism,” Liu says of the concept for Emerald Lounge. The crew, also owners of The Jasper in Carytown, looked at American tiki bars from post-World War II for inspiration, but “we wanted to create our own concept,” Liu said. “It’s less tiki and more Havana.”

Soft green walls provide a backdrop for Emerald Lounge’s retro, upscale tropical vibe. Bits of subdued tropical prints peek out amid hanging planters and sleek gold accents. The centerpiece is the bar, stocked with rum, agave and brandy, with a white marble topping and pendant lights that look like pale pink flowers floating overhead.

Many of the cocktails on the menu are pre-batched and finished to order, meaning you will not have to wait too long, even for complicated tiki drinks. We particularly enjoyed More Than Words ($14), a fruity and smoky blend of Mexican rum, mezcal, apricot, vanilla, lime and grapefruit with a distinctive finish from poblano pepper. Served in a blue tiki cup and garnished with dried chile threads, it is also eye-catching.

Shack Shaker ($14) is served in a ceramic coconut cup and blends Dickel 8-year-bourbon, coffee, cinnamon, pineapple, lime and bitters for a more earthy beverage with a pleasing tropical finish. Humuhumunukunukuapua’a ($13), the longest word in the Hawaiian language — meaning triggerfish — is a light, airy concoction of gin, pineapple, almond, lemon and bitters that tastes almost like a delicate pineapple cake and is served in a glass shaped like a fish with a little umbrella pick.

There are two draft cocktails — Jet Pilot ($14) combines tight rums, falernum, grapefruit, lime, cinnamon, bitters and absinthe for a spice-filled, boozy sipper that tastes almost like a holiday beverage.

If you are looking for classics, choose from a frozen strawberry daiquiri or a pina colada or mix them together for a Miami Vice ($11 each). There is also a menu section dedicated to classic cocktails — the mai tai ($13) is a simple, standout blend of rum, almond, lime and orange liqueur.

For food, chef Erik Emery designed a streamlined selection of snacks — togarashi popcorn ($4) with mushroom powder and Japanese seven spice is smoky with a kick — the perfect little nosh alongside the fruit-forward, boozy drinks. For something heavier, choose from Thai-style Waterfall Wings ($7), Sichuan dry-spice Chong Quing Wings ($7) or spam Cubano sliders featuring Spam, pulled pork and pickles served on King Hawaiian bread ($8). For something lighter, choose from shrimp ceviche ($9) or tuna tartare ($11).

For now, Emerald Lounge is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. until midnight. There is a good chance there will be a wait when you visit, but you can provide your cellphone number and get a text when your spot is ready.

Full à la carte menu returns at Heritage

After serving only a three-course prix-fixe menu in the dining room since reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond’s Heritage has finally returned to an à la carte menu. You will find plenty of familiar Heritage favorites like the fried broccoli with yuzu kosho ($8), Japanese mayo and chives, and those dangerously poppable pimento croquettes with smoked tomato aioli ($8), as well as rotating specials based on the fresh produce that chef and owner Joe Sparatta finds at the farmers market.

On a recent visit, the prime ribeye steak with potato rosti, seared trumped mushrooms, asparagus and baby kale with a particularly zesty ramp chimichurri was a standout ($36), along with tender Szechuan glazed duck breast with sesame furikake rice and vegetables with ginger and green garlic ($36).

Welcome Neighbor

The new restaurant Neighbor is located in the former home of North Side neighborhood favorite The Mill on MacArthur. Neighbor (4023 MacArthur Ave.) opened last week and keeps the neighborhood’s casual, family-friendly vibe alive. The menu features appetizers like homemade mac and cheese balls ($9) and wings with buffalo, Sriracha honey or Caribbean jerk sauce ($12.)

Sandwiches span several smash burger options ($12-$15) and the Mrs. Chanandler Bong chicken sandwich served grilled or fried with homemade spicy sauce and Alabama white sauce ($12), and entrees range from a bone-in pork chop ($27) to a veggie Napoleon ($18). Try the peanut butter pie ($7) or chocolate chip Twix cookies ($6) for dessert. Current hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m.

Collab shoutout: Shagbark Sticky Toffee Cake ice cream at Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti’s latest collaboration flavor is based on chef Walter Bundy of Shagbark’s signature sticky toffee dessert. Shagbark Sticky Toffee Cake features a praline base infused with bits of sticky toffee cake with lots of caramel and streusel made by the Flour Garden bakery based on Bundy’s original recipe. It is available in cases for a limited time, so grab a taste while you can.

Summer special: lobster bake at The Boathouse

If you want to celebrate summer with a big pile of seafood, look no further than The Boathouse. All locations are offering a lobster bake special through Labor Day: one 1/4-pound lobster, 1/2 pound of steamed shrimp, one dozen mussels, grilled sausage, corn on the cob and roasted potatoes for $59. Pass us the lobster bib.