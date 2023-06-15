A new ice cream stand has opened in Richmond at the former Sweet 95 and Suzy Sno spot.

Ellie’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream has filled the walk-up sweet spot at 3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Brandon Lewis left a 20 year career in the mortgage industry to launch Ellie’s.

“I figured it was time for a change. I wanted to do something that would put a smile on people’s faces,” Lewis said.

Ellie’s opened in early May, selling Hershey’s ice cream by the scoop, sundaes, milkshakes and all-beef and plant-based hot dogs. And pup cups too.

The ice cream stand is dog-and-family-friendly, and is named after the Lewis family dog, a one-and-a-half year old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Ellie’s is counter service with a large covered deck that can seat up to 30.

“It’s been real popular in the neighborhood with people walking or biking over. We also have a parking lot,” Lewis said. Ellie’s is located just off the entrance to Interstate 95, within walking distance to the North Side, Laburnum Park and Sherwood Park.

When deciding to make the leap to the restaurant industry, Lewis sought the advice of Vic Routsis, owner of Brick House Diner, which moved into the former Kitchen 64 spot last year. Kitchen 64 and Sweet 95 were previously both owned by the Giavos family, which vacated the premises.

“Vic and I struck up a friendship when he was catering events that I had in the mortgage industry,” Lewis said. “I ran a few ideas by him. He let me know when this spot became available.

“The mortgage business can be tough. My father had a restaurant, I grew up around it. Whenever times would get stressful, I’d think, ‘Forget this, I’ll go sell ice cream and it will be easy,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely not easy,” he said now with a laugh. “It’s a lot of work, but I’m loving it.”

Lewis and his wife have two sons, David, 21, and Brandon, 17, who have been helping scoop ice cream and serve hot dogs at Ellie’s. So far, local favorites include the classics like vanilla, chocolate and the more adventurous like Play Dough and Llamalicious, which tastes sort of like a Ukrop’s rainbow cookie, Lewis said. Ellie’s serves ice cream by the scoop in sugar cones, cake cones and waffle cones. Prices run $4.66 for a single to $5.95 for a double. Milkshakes and sundaes run around $7.

On the hot dog side, the chili dog ($4.66) is a clear favorite, along with the #6 steak & dog ($5.69), which is a hot dog topped with thinly sliced steak, cheese and onions. Hot dogs can also be topped with coleslaw, sauerkraut and nacho toppings.

Lewis said he took inspiration for Ellie’s from Stevie’s Ice Cream, an ice cream stand in Kilmarnock that he and his family would visit while on vacation.

“It was always a nice family spot. A place where you’d see families smiling and laughing,” he said.

Ellie’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

PHOTOS: Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream 061523-rtd-biz-ellies 061523-rtd-biz-ellies 061523-rtd-biz-ellies 061523-rtd-biz-ellies