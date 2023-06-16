Welcome to Food Truck Fridays, a weekly video series about the various and unique food trucks in the Richmond area.

Each week, we will talk to a different owner/chef about their food, history and culture, highlighting their signature dishes and love of food.

This week, Frederico Enriquez speaks about Filipino food and a culture passed down from generation to generation.

When Enriquez moved to Richmond and started exploring the restaurant scene, he found there was something missing – Filipino food. He took it upon himself to open Auntie Ning’s, a food truck serving up nostalgia.

His childhood was filled with rich and flavorful meals as his mother and aunt both ran Filipino restaurants. He distinctly remembers the “ding” of the rice cooker as it went off, signaling that dinner would soon be on the table.

Enriquez is excited to help keep Filipino food culture alive not only in Richmond but, perhaps more importantly, in his children’s lives.

Lumpia, pancit and lechon kawali are just a few of the dishes served up fresh at Auntie Ning’s.