Steve and Kim Rosser, owners of Gelati Celesti Ice Cream, have announced that they’ll be passing leadership of the beloved Richmond-based ice cream brand to their children, Suzy Rosser, 29, and Tom Rosser, 31.

“Suzy and Tom share the same love for our family business and handcrafted ice cream. They will preserve the company’s values and deep commitment to the community while infusing fresh ideas and energy,” Steve Rosser said in a statement. “I’m excited to see what the future holds under their leadership as co-presidents.”

Gelati Celesti was founded in 1984 by Peter Edmonds and his father, John. The Rossers bought the business in 2010 and have expanded it since. There are now seven locations around Richmond and three in Virginia Beach.

Suzy worked at Gelati Celesti while in high school for the previous owners. Since then she has worked in hospitality, and Tom was a construction engineer with a large general contracting firm.

They will be co-presidents. Suzy will lead the retail stores, human resources and marketing. Tom will lead the ice cream making, finance and business development.

“It’s been so inspiring to witness firsthand and learn from the very best. We’re honored to uphold (our dad’s) legacy while continuing to innovate and grow,” Suzy said in a statement.

“We’re eager to introduce new flavor experiences and expand our reach while maintaining strong ties to our local community,” Tom added.

Over the summer, Gelati Celesti rolled out limited edition flavors inspired by Richmond personalities such as “Bases Loaded,” inspired by Todd “Parney” Parnell of the Flying Squirrels, and Ukrop’s cinnamon crumb cake.

Gelati Celesti ice cream is churned in small batches using special Italian equipment that minimizes the air whipped into the product, making it rich, creamy and decadent.

Gelati Celesti employs 250. Rosser calls them the “true scoopers of joy” and said that “their hard work and passion are the secret ingredients to our success.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness how simple moments of pure joy create lasting memories and am honored that our customers share these experiences with us,” Rosser said. He will continue to serve on the board and actively participate in long-term strategic growth initiatives.

Cool off with these 10 great ice cream shops in Richmond Bev's Homemade Ice Cream Gelati Celesti Westray's Finest Ice Cream The Spotty Dog Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Charm School