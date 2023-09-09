Ginger Juice is under new ownership.

Founder Erin Powell has sold the cold-pressed juice company, located at 7021 Three Chopt Road, to Ginger Juice manager Chelsea Binder.

Powell began Ginger Juice in 2014 after she learned that her 4-year-old son, who did not eat vegetables, would drink them. She named the company for her son’s bright red hair.

The cold-pressed juice company expanded to locations at 12171 W. Broad St. in the GreenGate development west of Short Pump Town Center and at 2061 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield, but those locations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Powell took over running Lighthouse Labs in 2020, a startup business accelerator in Richmond, from founder Todd Nuckols, where she mentored 41 startup founders ranging from tech to healthcare.

In 2022, she took a job running sales for Blue Ocean Brain, a Lighthouse Labs alumni company. She recently relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where she works for the Health and Safety Institute, which purchased Blue Ocean Brain.

“We took a big leap of faith and are excited for the new adventures ahead in Nashville,” Powell said. “Chelsea has been part of the (Ginger Juice) team for years and has truly built a wonderful culture. I wish her nothing but success as I hand over ownership to a bright and talented woman.”

Binder, born and raised in Michigan, worked as a general manager for a popular juice bar franchise before moving to Richmond in 2021.

“I love Richmond, and it has always been an aspiration of mine to own my own restaurant,” Binder said in a statement. “Ginger Juice is a great concept with a fantastic customer base! I plan to make very few changes initially and continue to provide an exceptional experience for our customers. We will use our monthly specials to test other menu items our customers may want to see offered more permanently.”

Ginger Juice offers cold-pressed juice, made fresh daily using raw fruits and vegetables. In addition, the menu includes smoothies, soups, acai bowls and avocado toast. One-, two-, or three-day juice cleanses are also available. Ginger Juice is located in the Village Shopping Center at 7021 Three Chopt Road.

