Grisette owner Donnie Glass is opening a new cocktails and oysters spot called Beaucoup in the former Commercial Taphouse location at 111 North Robinson St.

"I have long loved Commercial Taphouse, and I am flattered to have a hand in the next evolution of the address, Beaucoup," Glass said.

He'll be partnering with Grisette’s longtime bar manager, Eli Adams, on Beaucoup, which will focus on Old World inspired comfort food, raw oysters, cocktails, beer, and wine.

"The joint will undeniably remain a neighborhood bar’s bar," Glass said. "It’s not going to be fancy, but we will remain true to the culinary ethos that we do at all of our spots- a radical commitment to local and seasonal cuisine, cooked soulfully, from scratch, by people that care."

He described the Beaucoup concept as a sort of "Parisian dive" that will serve oysters and cocktails.

Glass also operates Jardin in the Fan.

Commercial Taphouse opened in 1993 and served as a major introduction for Richmond to craft beer. It was originally owned by James Talley, who sold it to An Bui, owner of Mekong and The Answer Brewpub, in 2014.

Bui closed the restaurant in 2016 and it reopened under Joseph Miller in late 2016, featuring beer on 16 taps, as well as Mexican and American dishes. Miller announced the closing of his version of the Commercial Taphouse in early June.

Under Glass's restaurant group, the Beaucoup space will also serve as a production space to support Grisette and Jardin.

"The space will support the baking demands of all three restaurants, as well as allow Jardin to eventually expand into an all-day bakery/cafe to complement its evening gig as a wine bar," Glass said.

There is no opening date set yet. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023 Basically Halal Rams House Bar + Kitchen Torchy's Tacos Midlothian Burtons Grill & Bar Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream Click A Wine Spot The Queen’s Tea Room Smashed RVA Shake Shack Luxe New American Bar & Grill Slurp! Slay Burgers Mariscos Mazatlan Eggs Up Grill Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil A Taste of Nostalgia 88 Street Food Acacia Midtown Odyssey Lost Letter RVA Stanley's Hibachi House Main St. Dragon Nokoribi Urban Myth Street Food Revel Market & Bar Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen Brick House Diner Mayu Sushi & Thai Wok This Way Boiling Crab Richmond Raising Cane's ChefSuite BigWife's La Fogata Grit Coffee The Brass Tap Penny's Wine Shop A.M. Kitchen Company Verseau Bistro Chic'n & Beer Bar West Sidecar Cocktail Lounge Soul N’ Vinegar Wong's Tacos Elegant Cuizines Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill Mi Casita Restaurant Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams