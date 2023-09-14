Fall is nearly here, and with it comes an influx of food-and-drink events, starting locally with St. Benedict Oktoberfest, kicking off this Friday. Sure, this annual celebration of Bavarian culture often focuses on beer, but in true foodie fashion, we are concerned with eats.

These are our dining picks at upcoming Oktoberfest events in the city.

Sauerkraut balls and German classics at St. Benedict Oktoberfest

Richmond’s Bavarian blitz begins Friday through Sunday at St. Benedict Catholic Church at Hanover and Belmont avenues in the Museum District. Along with over 50 beers, this celebration boasts a full menu of German cuisine. We love the classic fried sauerkraut balls, made with a savory combo of sauerkraut, sausage crumbles, onion and cream cheese. For heartier fare, try the wurst platter, featuring bratwurst, knockwurst and weisswurst served with German potato salad and sauerkraut, or try the wiener schnitzel.

There are also pretzels galore and German desserts, including Black Forest cake, German chocolate cake and apple strudel. Find traditional ginger Lebkuchenherzen cookies in the Christkindlmarkt area. Pro tip: If you go on Sunday afternoon, the beer selection might be smaller, but food prices get slashed toward the end of the day.

Golonka, sausage and pierogi at Maymont Bier-Garden

After a successful first year, Maymont has doubled the food selections at the 2023 Bier-Garden (Sept. 22-23, Carriage House Lawn, 1700 Hampton St.) with two Brathaus tents, each offering different menu selections. The first tent features German and Polish dishes prepared by Capital Ale House, including golonka, the national dish of Poland. Fork-tender, braised pork shank is topped with beer-braised onions and served with two sides.

Chicken or pork schnitzel — both crowd favorites from last year — will also be returning to the menu, along with pork-and-chicken or pork-and-beef sausages served on pretzel buns. Choose to have your sausage dressed Berliner-style, with curry ketchup and sauerkraut, or Polska-style, with horseradish-honey mustard and beer-braised onions.

In a second tent, The Mayor Meats and Ryba’s Pierogi are teaming up to offer locally made bratwurst, currywurst, beef frankfurters, potato and cheese pierogi, and potato and dill pierogi (vegan). Also new this year is a hot soft pretzel tent for folks who want to skip full food lines and grab a quick snack.

Sehr-Gut pizza and more Hots and Brats at Final Gravity

Final Gravity Brewing Co.’s (6118 Lakeside Ave.) Oktoberfest on Oct. 22 is your second chance to try Hots and Brats locally made German-style sausages from The Mayor Meats, plus River City Wood Fired Pizza is creating a special selection of German-inspired pizza. The Sehr-Gut will be topped with whipped garlic-thyme potatoes, Mayor Meats bratwurst, caramelized onions, light mozzarella and white cheddar with a creamy mustard drizzle after it’s cooked and served with a side of sauerkraut.

Brats and pierogi at Västoberfest

Väsen Brewing Co.'s (3331 Moore St.) second Västoberfest celebration will take place Oct. 7. There will be several food options, including Ryba's locally made pierogi and Hots and Brats by The Mayor Meats. The Mayor's classic bratwurst is made to highlight the classic German Old World flavors, and, as the name implies, the currywurst has curry added into the sausage for a rich yet smooth flavor. Exact menus and additional food vendors are still being confirmed. Last year's event was set up throughout the brewery with multiple beer stations and shopping, making for a fun afternoon of eating and drinking.

Artisan sourdough soft pretzels and two celebrations at Hardywood West Creek

Hardywood West Creek (820 Sanctuary Trail Drive) is so excited about Oktoberfest that it's celebrating on two Saturdays. Day One, on Sept. 23, will feature sausages from The Hardywood Braut Haus, along with other food vendors. And Day Two, on Sept. 30, will include German-style eats from Fest. Both Saturdays will also include pop-ups from Butter Boys, a new company from the former baker at Pop's on Grace focused on hand-rolled and twisted artisan soft pretzels.

Date TBD, but we’re excited: Meat Fest at The Smoky Mug’s Oktoberfest

After The Smoky Mug’s (15 E. Brookland Park Blvd.) Oktoberfest sold out super quickly last year, the owners are expanding what was a one-day celebration into a week this year. We don’t have a date yet, but follow the eatery on Instagram at @thesmokymug for details. Last year’s menu included a jagerwurst and kielbasa platter, a pork steak and an Impossible brat, and we can’t wait to see this year’s house-smoked menu.

