Introducing a new feature: Food Truck Fridays, a weekly video series about the various and varied food trucks in the Richmond area.

Each week, we will talk to a different owner/chef about their food, history and culture, highlighting their signature dishes and love of food.

Up first: Monique’s Crêpes.

This week’s feature highlights the sweet and savory crepes served piping hot by Monique Sage Pakora at Monique’s Crêpes.

Growing up, Pakora was surrounded by French foods and culture. When her mother left her home in Casablanca at age 19, she brought her culture and recipes with her. Now, Pakora wants to spread the joy and comfort of her heritage with the people of Richmond.

To Pakora, the food trailer is more than just the food she makes or the smiling faces she gets to serve — it has been a respite during difficult times when she was able to find comfort in the day-to-day work and joy in serving the delicacies of her childhood.

The menu at Monique’s Crêpes includes sweet and savory crêpes featuring dishes like Alexander the Crêpe, Marie Antoinette and L’Elvis. Many of the entrees are filled with locally grown fruits. Dishes typically run $7.50 to $10.

