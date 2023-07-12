Before Richmond baker
Danya Smith appeared on the new season of Netflix’s “Is It Cake Too?,” she was a sculpture student at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“I was a visual artist,” the 30-year-old Richmonder said.
But when she made a birthday cake for her grandmother six years ago, she was introduced to a new medium.
“It was the first cake I ever baked from scratch. I watched 50 YouTube videos about it. I totally went down the rabbit hole,” Smith said. “Everybody liked it and said I should keep doing it.”
“Is It Cake Too?” cast members are show, from left, Jarid Altmark, Corterrius Allen, Miko Kaw Hok Uy, Danya Smith and Liz Marek.
NETFLIX
Smith kept making more and more hyper-realistic cakes, often inspired by 1990s-theme pop culture, like the krabby patty from SpongeBob SquarePants or a remote control.
Now, Smith is a baker and content creator who makes her living baking crazy-real-looking cakes and shooting short videos for TikTok and Instagram.
Richmond baker Danya Smith competes on the Netflix reality show “Is It Cake Too?”
NETFLIX photos
She interviewed for “Is It Cake Too?,” a reality baking competition show on Netflix, and before she knew it, she was flying out to Los Angeles to tape the show, which debuted on June 30. This year’s season features eight episodes, all available for streaming now, with the winner taking home a grand prize of $75,000.
“I had never done anything like that before. It was so exciting and very stressful. It was go-go-go nonstop. I’ve never worked that hard in my life,” Smith said. “The adrenaline was so much. But as soon as it was over, I was like, ‘I want to do it again.’”
At the beginning of the show, host Mikey Day of “Saturday Night Live” said, “You’re here because you’re the Michael Jordans of baking cakes that look like everyday objects.”
“[Day] was so nice. He made sure to greet everyone at the beginning of the show,” Smith said. “I would tease him because he was so clumsy. And they kept giving him these giant tools, like a saw or a sledgehammer, to cut the cakes with.”
On the show, 10 bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects. Celebrity judges have to guess: is it real, or is it cake? The host cuts into the objects to reveal whether or not they are cake.
Smith created a giant sneaker, a flashlight, the Mona Lisa and more objects out of cake as a part of challenges for the show.
Smith’s storyline on the show is that she is living with her mother while getting her content creation business off the ground. While we do not want to reveal any spoilers, Smith has since been able to get her own place in Richmond.
“It was such a great experience. I learned so many new techniques, and I instantly became a part of this community of people who are interested in the same things I am,” Smith said.
These days, Smith is focused solely on content creation. “I’ll work for days on a seven-second video. But the cake lives on in the video, which is nice,” Smith said.
She creates content for Nickelodeon and other brands on social media, with videos of cakes and items inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants or Rugrats. “I joke with my niece and tell her I know SpongeBob,” she said.
“My background in sculpture helped me have that curiosity about materials. I like to make my own silicone molds,” Smith said. “I use a lot of chocolate and modeling chocolate; it’s almost like polymer clay. I make a lot of things out of white chocolate, because you can color it differently. I forget that these things are actually delicious.”
Danya Smith’s sneaker creation on “Is It Cake Too?” is shown. Smith described the experience on the show as “so exciting and very stressful.”
NETFLIX
Smith also creates how-to videos of her hyper-realistic creations for aspiring bakers to re-create.
“I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing. I hope my audience will keep growing,” Smith said. “I love to teach people all these things I’ve learned from an art and sculpture background. At VCU, you learn about how objects fit in space. That was really helpful on the show, where the premise is to trick the eyes of the judges.”
8 hidden gem restaurants in Richmond
Oceano
Tucked in an unassuming corner of Sycamore Square, you might miss Oceano if you aren’t looking for it. But take that extra look. Oceano’s seafood-focused menu that blends French, Latin and Italian flavors and cooking techniques is worth seeking out.
Start with the mojito; it’s one of the best we’ve tried in the Richmond metro area. Next, go for the petite seafood plateau featuring raw oysters, steamed shrimp with spicy cocktail sauce and tangy ceviche.
Then try co-owner and chef Maria Oseguera’s house-made cavatelli enrobed in a creamy combination of ricotta, arrabbiata and cilantro pesto. Some entrees feature Mexican flavors, like the sweet corn tamal that’s balanced with a tangy punch of poblano and served with seared scallops, plump shrimp, tangy tomatillo sauce, white wine reduction and red pepper sauce.
Oceano also recently added Saturday and Sunday brunch with options such as crab and avocado Benedict, huevos rancheros and filet steak and eggs. 1352 Sycamore Square, Midlothian.
oceanorva.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Casa Italiana
From the hand-cut calamari appetizer to the handmade ravioli, it’s hard to find something on the Casa Italiana menu that isn’t made fresh.
The extensive menu makes it hard to decide what to order: made-in-house mozzarella breaded and fried with fresh tomato sauce or Parmesan risotto “fries” with caponata to start? And then, should you go for the house-made braised beef ravioli topped with a decadent mushroom mascarpone sauce, arugula and white truffle oil or the fresh pappardelle topped with creamy sausage ragu, fried fennel and shaved Parmesan cheese? Spoiler alert: It will all be delicious and will arrive at your table in a generous portion alongside baked-daily bread.
Save room. The desserts are also homemade, large and in-charge with options such as house-made cannoli, chocolate cake with spumoni and whipped cream and, of course, tiramisu della famiglia. Pair it with with the reasonably priced and extensive wine list — glasses average around $8 — or try a signature cocktail. We’ll be back for the tiramisu martini made with vodka, Bailey’s, amaretto, Kahlua and Casa Italiana’s signature tiramisu cream. 8801 Three Chopt Road in Westbury Plaza.
casaitalianarestaurant.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Liberty Public House
Located in the former East End Theater in Church Hill, Liberty Public House, cranks out quality American food and creative cocktails in a friendly, “everyone knows your name”-type atmosphere.
A big, approachable menu is highlighted by brunch served all day every day. Choose from eight Benedicts, four breakfast biscuit sandwiches and other well-executed favorites, such as shrimp and grits, a “giant breakfast burrito!” (Yes, that’s the menu name) or “wafflettes.”
In recovery mode? Try the hot mess, featuring buttered and griddled cornbread topped with sweet potato chili, cheddar cheese, two over-easy eggs, crème fraîche and green onions. The menu doesn’t end there.
Lunch and dinner feature comforting appetizers, sandwiches and entrees. We dig the blue crab croquettes with red pepper aioli, the “frickles” (fried pickles) in Old Bay batter and the RVA hot chicken sandwich, crisply fried and topped with garlic aioli and a generous quantity of house-made pickles, served on brioche.
The bar menu rotates regularly and features local liquors. On a recent visit, we enjoyed The Lady Belle, featuring Belle Isle Lemon Lavender Moonshine, coconut and fresh lemon, shaken and served topped with lemon petals, from a “Cocktails for River Weather”-themed menu. 418-A N. 25th St.
thelibertyrva.com.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN,TIMES-DISPATCH
Balkan Restaurant
Tucked into an unassuming strip mall on Patterson Avenue,
Balkan Restaurant blends Western and Eastern influences, allowing Richmond to try the melting pot that is Balkan cuisine. Not sure exactly where the food is coming from? Just ask your server, who likely will walk over to the giant map that’s painted on the wall and explain the origins of the delicious dishes you're sampling.
Start with the feta salad that’s a a refreshing blend of tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, feta and house dressing. Then mosey over to the burek, a hand-stretched flaky puff pastry filled with cheese and spinach (meat is optional). For the main course, grab a friend and split the mixed grill platter, featuring grilled beef and chicken kebabs, cevapi (flavorful ground beef sausages), veal cutlets and grilled vegetables. For your side, don’t miss the Balkan potatoes, which are creamy and indulgent, like scalloped potatoes, but even more rich and luxurious.
Your meal is served with homemade bread, and don’t forget to add a wine flight. The staff will also help you select from a range of Bulgarian, Hungarian, Austrian, Macedonian, Serbian and Italian selections. 8905 Patterson Ave.
balkanrichmond.com.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
The Caboose Market & Cafe
What started as a beer, wine and specialty market in downtown Ashland expanded to the farm-to-table
Caboose Market & Cafe in 2015 with seasonal small plates, sandwiches and salads.
Order the stuffed peppadews with goat cheese and cream cheese, the smoked salmon dip made with Bombolini hot smoked salmon, and the fig pro quo sandwich featuring prosciutto di parma, fig spread and provolone dolce cheese served on sourdough. Choose from the rotating wine and beer menu, sit back, relax and enjoy in the cute cafe environment.
Or, drive out for a special event like Wednesday date night, when you can order an appetizer, two entrees, dessert and a bottle of wine for $50. You’ll also find beer dinners, monthly wine takeovers with special menus — South Africa was a recent feature — and pizza nights on first Fridays. 108 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland.
cabooseashland.com.
MARK GORMUS, TIMES-DISPATCH
Greek Cuisine
If you want to get a table for lunch at
Greek Cuisine in Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, you better arrive before noon. The kitchen is complemented by just a few tables, and diners fill them fast for the home-cooked classic Greek specialties done right.
A classic go-to is the creamy, lemony avgolemono soup paired with a fresh Greek salad and a stack of pita for less than $10. Or, if you’re hungrier, go for hearty stuffed cabbage, pasticcio or moussaka, all made fresh.
Greek Cuisine also does a robust takeout business. You can order online, but it’s worth calling to learn about daily changing specials, such as lamb stew or Greek-style pork chops.
Save room for the galaktobouriko dessert featuring layers of phyllo, butter and creamy custard. 11214 Patterson Ave.
greekcuisine.smartonlineorder.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Hobnob
Head to North Side for
Hobnob’s cozy vibe and quality Southern continental cuisine. Options such as fluffy beer-battered fish and chips, fried green tomatoes with blackened shrimp, shredded lettuce and creole remoulade, and a Seven Hills Farm smash burger topped with pimento cheese are served in generous portions.
Brunch is a standout, offered on Saturdays and Sundays, with choices including biscuit doughnut holes, lemon-blueberry pancakes, and a Lowcountry scramble featuring shrimp, andouille sausage, garlic, scrambled eggs, bacon potato hash, Old Bay, sweet corn and tomato, served with a buttermilk biscuit.
To drink, try rotating cocktails that work for any time of day, such as the Party on the Seven Seas, featuring Virago Four-Port Rum, Earl Grey-vanilla simple syrup, lemon and sparkling wine. 6010 Hermitage Road.
hobnobrva.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Afghan Cuisine
Don't leave
Afghan Cuisine, located near Virginia Commonwealth University, without ordering the mantu. The delicate handmade dumplings, filled with spiced meat, sprinkled with lentils and drizzled with yogurt, are flavorful, plentiful and practically a work of art to look at, even when packaged for takeout.
This casual spot also features plenty of kebabs — the chicken is flavorful and juicy, served over earthy palow long-grain rice with classic white sauce and spicy green chakney on the side. Dip the homemade naan in the side salad of diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions with a zippy mint, lemon juice and olive oil dressing. Other menu options span lamb shank; sabzi kurma, a spinach stew cooked with beef meat, tomato, red and green peppers and served within naan bread; and gyros. 1335 W. Broad St.
afghancuisine5.godaddysites.com
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch