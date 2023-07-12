Before Richmond baker Danya Smith appeared on the new season of Netflix’s “Is It Cake Too?,” she was a sculpture student at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I was a visual artist,” the 30-year-old Richmonder said.

But when she made a birthday cake for her grandmother six years ago, she was introduced to a new medium.

“It was the first cake I ever baked from scratch. I watched 50 YouTube videos about it. I totally went down the rabbit hole,” Smith said. “Everybody liked it and said I should keep doing it.”

Smith kept making more and more hyper-realistic cakes, often inspired by 1990s-theme pop culture, like the krabby patty from SpongeBob SquarePants or a remote control.

Now, Smith is a baker and content creator who makes her living baking crazy-real-looking cakes and shooting short videos for TikTok and Instagram.

She interviewed for “Is It Cake Too?,” a reality baking competition show on Netflix, and before she knew it, she was flying out to Los Angeles to tape the show, which debuted on June 30. This year’s season features eight episodes, all available for streaming now, with the winner taking home a grand prize of $75,000.

“I had never done anything like that before. It was so exciting and very stressful. It was go-go-go nonstop. I’ve never worked that hard in my life,” Smith said. “The adrenaline was so much. But as soon as it was over, I was like, ‘I want to do it again.’”

At the beginning of the show, host Mikey Day of “Saturday Night Live” said, “You’re here because you’re the Michael Jordans of baking cakes that look like everyday objects.”

“[Day] was so nice. He made sure to greet everyone at the beginning of the show,” Smith said. “I would tease him because he was so clumsy. And they kept giving him these giant tools, like a saw or a sledgehammer, to cut the cakes with.”

On the show, 10 bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects. Celebrity judges have to guess: is it real, or is it cake? The host cuts into the objects to reveal whether or not they are cake.

Smith created a giant sneaker, a flashlight, the Mona Lisa and more objects out of cake as a part of challenges for the show.

Smith’s storyline on the show is that she is living with her mother while getting her content creation business off the ground. While we do not want to reveal any spoilers, Smith has since been able to get her own place in Richmond.

“It was such a great experience. I learned so many new techniques, and I instantly became a part of this community of people who are interested in the same things I am,” Smith said.

These days, Smith is focused solely on content creation. “I’ll work for days on a seven-second video. But the cake lives on in the video, which is nice,” Smith said.

She creates content for Nickelodeon and other brands on social media, with videos of cakes and items inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants or Rugrats. “I joke with my niece and tell her I know SpongeBob,” she said.

“My background in sculpture helped me have that curiosity about materials. I like to make my own silicone molds,” Smith said. “I use a lot of chocolate and modeling chocolate; it’s almost like polymer clay. I make a lot of things out of white chocolate, because you can color it differently. I forget that these things are actually delicious.”

Smith also creates how-to videos of her hyper-realistic creations for aspiring bakers to re-create.

“I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing. I hope my audience will keep growing,” Smith said. “I love to teach people all these things I’ve learned from an art and sculpture background. At VCU, you learn about how objects fit in space. That was really helpful on the show, where the premise is to trick the eyes of the judges.”

