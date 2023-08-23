Restaurants all over the South were evaluated by Southern Living editors based on their food, service, hospitality, and how the restaurant supports and treats its staff and the wider community.

Kismet opened in December last year at 2918 W. Broad St., formerly Perch. Kismet RVA is the second location of the casual Indian concept that started in Alexandria and is known for artful food presentation and vibrant flavors.

Chef Ajay Kumar has been recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand award at sister restaurant Karma Modern Indian in Washington D.C.

“The establishments on this list stand out in an industry that’s crowded, competitive, and full of talent,” according to the article.

“Chef Ajay Kumar draws a comfortable connection to Karma with reappearances of dishes that have left the D.C. menu, like the Paneer Lajawab (islands of stuffed cheese floating in a tomato-onion sauce) while also charting new territory with things like the Chingri Shrimp Curry with lemon rice," the editors wrote. "Presentation here is always delivered with a flair for the artistic. The Calcutta Jhaal Muri, a puffed rice with cashews and tamarind sauce, arrives in a golden paper cone, and the Tandoori Shrimp surround a small tower of mango salsa.”

Southern Living selected 25 new restaurants across the South for the list. Kismet Modern Indian came in No. 22. Other nearby Southern restaurants to make the list include Syd’s PigFish Café in Norfolk (No. 23), Mera Kitchen Collective in Baltimore (No. 10), and Bardea in Wilmington, Delaware (No. 3).

Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023 Gramophone Red Hibachi & Beer Basically Halal Rams House Bar + Kitchen Torchy's Tacos Midlothian Burtons Grill & Bar Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream Click A Wine Spot The Queen’s Tea Room Smashed RVA Shake Shack Luxe New American Bar & Grill Slurp! Slay Burgers Mariscos Mazatlan Eggs Up Grill Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil A Taste of Nostalgia 88 Street Food Acacia Midtown Odyssey Lost Letter RVA Stanley's Hibachi House Main St. Dragon Nokoribi Urban Myth Street Food Revel Market & Bar Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen Brick House Diner Mayu Sushi & Thai Wok This Way Boiling Crab Richmond Raising Cane's ChefSuite BigWife's La Fogata Grit Coffee The Brass Tap Penny's Wine Shop A.M. Kitchen Company Verseau Bistro Chic'n & Beer Bar West Sidecar Cocktail Lounge Soul N’ Vinegar Wong's Tacos Elegant Cuizines Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill Mi Casita Restaurant Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams