Where do you go in Richmond for a quick bite after a show or a late night party? It's hard to find a bite after traditional dinner time these days.

We received the following email from a reader recently:

“My wife and I returned to Richmond not long ago on a Saturday night after a long flight and were surprised that there are very few options for a meal after 9 p.m. ...You would do your readers a service to list any restaurants that are open after 9 p.m. FYI we ended up with a sub sandwich from Wawa.”

Finding a decent late night restaurant isn’t unique to Richmond. A late 2002 study from Datassential found that restaurants have cut their hours by 7.4% compared to pre-pandemic hours. While restaurants have continued to rebound in 2023, those edge hours haven’t made a full comeback.

Whether it’s your work schedule, your travel schedule or your party schedule, sometimes you need food after traditional dinner hours.

Here are 15 great Richmond restaurants serving food past 10 p.m.:

Bamboo Cafe, 1 S. Mulberry St.: Kitchen is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and later on the weekends at this Richmond institution.

Beauvine, 1501 W. Main St.: Artisan burgers, duck-fat French fries and boozy milkshakes until 2 a.m. daily.

Capital Ale House, multiple locations: Order giant Bavarian soft pretzels, the wurst platter and sandwiches until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Cobra Cabana, 901 W. Marshall St.: Standout cheeseburgers, regular or tofu wings, fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries are served until 1 a.m. daily.

Don’t Look Back, 3306 W. Broad St.: Freshly made tacos for dining in until 1 a.m. and to-go until midnight.

En Su Boca, 1001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.: En Su Boca serves its full menu until 11 p.m. and then switches to a late night menu, available until 1 a.m., with seven types of tacos, chips, salsa, wings and even Brussels sprouts.

Fat Dragon, 1200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.: Modern takes on Cantonese cuisine are served until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Ancient Secret BBQ Pork Fried Rice was a big hit with our group after a recent fundraiser that was light on food and long on wine.

Galaxy Diner, 3109 W. Cary St.: Kitchen closed at 11:30 p.m., restaurant is open daily until midnight, you can get the Knock Me Up Scotty, a basket of fried pickles topped with ranch dressing, hardboiled egg and a scoop of ice cream on the side, along with breakfast fare, burgers and hot dogs all day long.

Get Tight Lounge, 1104 W. Main St., Order classic Pit Beef or vegetarian Pit Beet sandwiches until 1 a.m.

GWARbar, 217 W. Clay St.: Don’t let the decor intimidate you, GWARbar serves dinner daily until 10 p.m. with a late night menu that runs until 2 a.m. The poutine, topped with cheese curds, pork gravy, nacho cheese and bacon is one of the best indulgences we’ve sampled.

Jack Brown’s, 5810 Grove Ave.: Feast on creative burgers, crinkle-cut fries and fried Oreos until 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 1:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Joe’s Inn, 205 N. Shields Ave., The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. daily. Get breakfast, a Greek salad or Spaghetti a la Joe almost any time.

My Noodle & Bar, 1600 Monument Ave.: Traditional and creative Thai food until 11:30 p.m. weekdays and weekends until 1:30 a.m.

Sidewalk Cafe, 2101 W. Main St.: Classic bar fare appetizers, sandwiches, pastas and pizza until 1 a.m.

Uncle Jim’s Dress Blue BBQ, in Richmond Eats restaurant hub, 2812 W. Broad St.: Full menu of barbecue served until midnight with jumbo turkey legs and pulled pork sliders served until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Find out more about Uncle Jim's Dress Blue BBQ with our article:

Richmond's newest Texas barbecue spot: Uncle Jim’s Dress Blue BBQ Uncle Jim’s Dress Blues BBQ serves late night Texas barbecue, turkey legs and even smoked macaroni and cheese in the Scott's Addition Richmond Eats restaurant hub.

Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023 Gramophone Red Hibachi & Beer Basically Halal Rams House Bar + Kitchen Torchy's Tacos Midlothian Burtons Grill & Bar Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream Click A Wine Spot The Queen’s Tea Room Smashed RVA Shake Shack Luxe New American Bar & Grill Slurp! Slay Burgers Mariscos Mazatlan Eggs Up Grill Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil A Taste of Nostalgia 88 Street Food Acacia Midtown Odyssey Lost Letter RVA Stanley's Hibachi House Main St. Dragon Nokoribi Urban Myth Street Food Revel Market & Bar Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen Brick House Diner Mayu Sushi & Thai Wok This Way Boiling Crab Richmond Raising Cane's ChefSuite BigWife's La Fogata Grit Coffee The Brass Tap Penny's Wine Shop A.M. Kitchen Company Verseau Bistro Chic'n & Beer Bar West Sidecar Cocktail Lounge Soul N’ Vinegar Wong's Tacos Elegant Cuizines Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill Mi Casita Restaurant Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams