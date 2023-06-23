Richmond’s staple Carytown Burgers & Fries is up for sale.

The business has two locations, in Richmond’s Carytown at 3449 W. Cary St. and Henrico County’s 5404 Lakeside Ave. Both the businesses and the building at 3449 W. Cary St. are for sale.

Owner Mike Barber said this was not an overnight decision, as he has been struggling with his health.

“I’ve fought for as long as I could,” said Barber, adding that even though business is booming, it’s the right thing to do.

Principal broker Nathan Hughes with Sperity Ventures is listing the businesses and co-listing the real estate with Tony Rolando at Pollard & Bagby.

The property on Cary Street is priced at $675,000, according to Rolando.

Barber said he hopes for an energetic and excited owner who will continue his legacy to give Richmond a great product.

“We have worked incredibly hard to build this restaurant, put in blood, sweat and tears and everything we have to make sure we make Richmond a better place,” Barber said.

Barber established Carytown Burgers & Fries in 1999. Though not a Richmond native, he said the city is a great place to start a successful restaurant, and it’s a good test market for more than one restaurant.

Since then, the business has accrued multiple awards and lists, landing on many top 10 lists such as the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Best list, Richmond Magazine’s Best of Richmond and more.

“My goal is to have that continue without any disruption,” Barber said.

The secret to Carytown Burgers’ success is the quality of the meat and getting the best products, Barber said. He is hoping for a smooth transition, with a full staff in place, catering events booked out for months, and the opportunity for business expansions.

“If I wasn’t sick, and my doctors weren’t telling me I have to stop, I would still be here,” Barber said.

He has been dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and cancer surgeries, so it’s time to take care of his health, he said.

He has notified management, his “core people,” and has received their full support.

“They’re obviously going to stick around and do whatever it takes to make the transition as easy on the next owner as possible,” Barber said.

Any parties interested in the location can contact Hughes at (804) 464-3898 or Rolando at (804) 647-6700.

