Farm + Oak will take over the space at 3601 Cox Road in The Shoppes at Twin Oaks, the former home of Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon. The Lindsey Food Group is run by married couple Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey.

They signed the lease for the space this week with hopes to open Farm + Oak in November.

It will be a “progressive Southern table” restaurant with several popular Lillie Pearl dishes on the menu, such as the short rib egg rolls ($14), fried Brussels sprouts ($11), lobster shrimp and grits ($30) and peach cobbler bread pudding ($8).

“Farm + Oak is the first concept I ever came up with,” Lindsey said. “When we decided to do our first restaurant in downtown Richmond, I took that concept and turned it into Lillie Pearl, making it more personal and naming it after my grandmother.”

Farm + Oak is a spinoff of Lillie Pearl, Lindsey said, and the group is planning to grow the brand with other locations. The menu is 90% complete, Lindsey said, with some new dishes on the way and others that can be found only at downtown’s Lillie Pearl.

“This is our way to spread the Lillie Pearl love, while keeping Lillie Pearl special,” Lindsey said.

This will be the 10th restaurant from the Lindsey Food Group, one of the few Black-owned restaurant groups in the city. From fried chicken to high-end steakhouses, the Lindsey Group’s restaurants cover a variety of concepts. Other restaurants in the group include Jubilee in the Manchester neighborhood and ML Steak in downtown Richmond.

This isn’t the first Lindsey Food Group restaurant to venture into western Henrico. The Short Pump location of Buttermilk and Honey can be found at 12246 W. Broad St., while the downtown version is at 415 E. Grace St.

Lindsey said he wanted to open a full-service restaurant in the Innsbrook area because he didn’t see many full-service dining options there.

“We live in the neighborhood. You have to go all the way into Short Pump for a full-service restaurant. I think this will offer a great dining opportunity in Innsbrook,” Lindsey said.

He expects Farm + Oak to draw a busy lunch crowd from nearby Innsbrook offices that will continue into happy hour and dinner.

The space also offers a large outdoor patio that seats 40 and a private dining room for bourbon dinners, wine dinners or special events.

At 10 restaurants, the secret to the group’s success is “having a great team,” Lindsey said.

Love-Lindsey oversees the front of the house and the financials, while her husband handles the cooks and the cooking. The group also employs two directors of operations and always has an extra manager who can float between venues.

They also focus on utilizing “second-gen spaces,” or opening restaurants in spaces that have shuttered.

Lease negotiations were handled by Sperity Real Estate Ventures’ Nathan Hughes on behalf of the Lindsey Food Group.

Red Bird Social

However, Farm + Oak isn’t the only new project in the works by the restaurant group.

Red Bird Social, a ballroom and event space downtown at 100 N. Sixth St., is also on the way.

The 5,400-square-foot space was once home to Greenleaf’s Pool Room and most recently served as an event space for nearby indoor mini golf course Hotel Greene.

“It has a beautiful bar and kitchen,” Lindsey said, and can host up to 200 to 250 people.

Lindsey is already planning to use Red Bird Social as a special events space for ML Steak and Lillie Pearl. In the past, the group had to shut down those restaurants for big parties of 20 to 40. Now, those can move to nearby Red Bird Social while the restaurants stay open. Lindsey is also thinking of holding Lindsey Food Group chef dinners or lounge nights in the space.

Red Bird Social can be rented for weddings or big parties, or be used as a pop-up space for other local chefs.

If the energy and demand are there, Lindsey said, it could even become a brunch or lunch spot.

If everything continues to run smoothly, Red Bird Social is scheduled to open mid-September.

Frostings Bake Shop

And that’s not all.

Earlier this summer, the Lindsey Food Group purchased Frostings Bake Shop in Short Pump.

“We were approached by the owners,” Love-Lindsey said. “We decided it was a great opportunity to have a bakery that allows us to bake all our desserts in our house.”

At Red Bird Social, they’re planning to offer cupcakes and cakes from Frostings.

The restaurant group recently signed a new lease for Frostings at 4336 Pouncey Tract Road in Short Pump. The lease on the previous location at 11331 W. Broad St. had expired. The new Frostings plans to open by the end of September.