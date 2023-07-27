After a long, winding road and a challenging permitting process, Reviresco Coffee Co. at 710 Lafayette St. in Richmond’s Malvern Gardens neighborhood has set an opening date.

The new coffee shop plans to open on Monday.

The shop is the brainchild of two teachers-turned-coffee-roasters: Steven and Melissa Dalton, along with their friend and coffee connoisseur, Tim Bynum.

When the pandemic hit and forced the Daltons to teach online while caring for their children, now ages 11 and 8, at home, they began to rethink their future.

“We asked ourselves, ‘what can we do if this ever happens again? How can we plan for our family and have a little more control over our circumstances?’” Steven Dalton said.

In 2021, Steven Dalton started roasting coffee as a side business and launched Reviresco Coffee Co. online. Reviresco started in a shared space on Lakeside Ave., but as the coffee business grew, Reviresco outgrew the space and Steven Dalton started looking for his own spot.

Steven and Melissa Dalton chose the name “Reviresco,” from the Latin word meaning “to flourish again,” to reflect their decision to launch a new career.

Reviresco is a micro coffee roaster, crafting small batches of coffee with Richmond-specific names like the Carytown blend, the Fan blend and the Manchester blend. Most of the coffees are blends of beans from Central and South America, Africa and Asia.

The couple fell in love with a small, white building at 710 Lafayette St. in Richmond’s West End.

“We started meeting the neighbors and the neighborhood kept saying, ‘We want a coffee shop. Can you please do a coffee shop?’” Steven Dalton said. “We decided, ‘let’s go all in and do the dream and do the coffee shop.’”

But unbeknownst to them, the building had numerous zoning variances that required them to pursue a special use permit, they said, that took months and cost thousands of dollars they were not expecting to spend.

They spent the last several months renovating the 1,200-square-foot space. They were finally granted their special use permit and are now ready to open.

“We’ve always dreamed of owning a coffee shop,” Steven Dalton, who will serve as head roaster, said.

Reviresco will be serving simple, classic espresso-based beverages, such as cappuccinos and lattes, hot and iced, as well as seasonal beverages.

The shop is partnering with Claudia’s Bakeshop in Carytown, which will provide baked goods for sale. There will also be grab-and-go sandwiches and salads from Seasoned Delight, a new food vendor that recently opened in Hatch Kitchen. Seasoned Delight will be preparing two custom sandwiches and two custom salads for Reviresco.

Reviresco will be roasting in the space. Reviresco uses a Yoshan 6 kilo coffee roaster and roasts 10 pound batches. “We’re a true micro-roastery,” Dalton said.

“My goal is to make craft coffee that’s approachable to the everyday drinker,” Dalton said.

“All of our coffees are named for Richmond neighborhoods. The Fan blend was one of the first blends I came up with. To this day, it’s my favorite. A couple asked us to make it for their honeymoon,” Steven Dalton said.

The Manchester blend is his second favorite, named after a friend who asked for a special blend to send to her father on Father’s Day. “At the time, she was living in Manchester. All of our blends have a personal aspect to them,” Steven Dalton said.

Reviresco Coffee is packaged in bright pastel colors, such as pink for the Fan blend and bright yellow for the River Road blend. “We try to be very simple and approachable. We want to be where everyone feels welcome,” Dalton said.

Inside the coffee shop, there will be limited seating for eight to 10 people. Reviresco will add al fresco seating in the side yard. “This neighborhood is so walkable, there are always dog walkers and bikers going by. We want to take advantage of the space,” Steven Dalton said.

After months of waiting and working, Reviresco is eagerly anticipating opening its doors on Monday.

“I’m excited. I love the coffee roasting side of things, but I am thrilled to get to the customer facing side of things. Being able to open our doors and actually interact with people in the neighborhood, build those relationships and serve some coffee,” Steven Dalton said.

