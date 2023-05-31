Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Luxe New American Bar & Grill now open

Luxe New American Bar & Grill, a new fine dining concept from chef Princess Harris, is now open in Shockoe Slip.

Located at 1331 E. Cary St., next door to Siné Irish Pub in Shockoe Slip, Luxe New American Bar & Grill hosted a soft opening this week starting with lunch on Tuesday, which will be followed by its grand opening on Sunday.

The lunch menu features a variety of burgers, sandwiches and salads, such as the Luxe burger ($13) with grass fed beef, a golden fried chicken breast sandwich with Cajun aioli ($12) and a Cajun fried salmon sandwich with field greens and Old Bay cream sauce ($15), to name a few

A graduate of The Art Institute of Atlanta’s culinary arts program and L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County, Harris has developed many dishes in her time as a personal chef. The dinner menu features several of those creations, such as a sticky fried shrimp starter tossed in a honey chipotle glaze ($15) and a fried lobster tail topped with a Cajun honey glaze ($25). Other dishes include grass-fed tomahawk beef ($125), grass-fed rib-eye ($55) and seafood pasta with lump crab meat and a Cajun cream sauce.

The space was previously occupied by The Angry Mussels, an Italian restaurant, which closed during the pandemic. Before that, the space was home to Kitchen on Cary, which closed in February 2018.

Luxe’s hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner. It is located at 1331 E. Cary St. More information is available at luxeeatsrva.com

Eggs Up Grill headed to Mechanicsville

Another Eggs Up Grill is on the way, this time to Mechanicsville’s Brandy Creek Commons Shopping Center at 6593 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill in the Richmond area. The others are at 2003 Huguenot Road in North Chesterfield, 2238 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico County and 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in Midlothian.

This location will be run by franchisee Shamsher Jessani. Eggs Up Grill is a popular breakfast spot that serves fresh omelets, pancakes and eggs cooked many ways. The 3,500-square foot space will be located on the corner of the complex anchored by Publix.

Eggs Up Grill Mechanicsville is expected to open in the fall. It will serve breakfast, lunch and brunch seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seafood Palace VA

A new seafood spot with seafood boils, fried fish, steamed seafood and signature sauces has opened in Petersburg.

Seafood Palace VA opened this month at 302 Halifax St. from DeMontray “Monty” Pulliam. Items on the menu include The Fat Boy Boil ($40.99) with 2 snow crab clusters, 1/2 pound of shrimp, egg, sausage, potatoes, corn and boil sauce. Steamed seafood options include a pound of steamed shrimp ($18.99), steamed crab legs ($24.99) and whole steamed crawfish ($12.99). Extra sauces like the white sauce, Captain’s sauce and garlic lemon butter can be purchased for $5 to sauce and toss your seafood. The white sauce has been a hit, according to LaJoyous Boose, a spokesperson for the restaurant. Ramen can also be added to the seafood boil, which has been a crowd-pleaser as well.

Fried fish options include fried shrimp and fries ($10), fried whiting and fries ($11 to $15) and the surprise fan favorite — buffalo ranch fried whiting and fries ($12 to $17).

“Monty has always wanted his own restaurant. It was a dream of his mother’s, who passed it down to him,” Boose said.

Seafood Palace is located in the heart of downtown Petersburg across from the Petersburg Department of Health. The restaurant is painted bright orange and ocean blue. Dishes are served to-go, but there are picnic tables out front where visitors can dine on site.

“There’s nothing else like it in the heart of downtown Petersburg,” Boose said. “Monty wanted to bring some good energy to the city of Petersburg and highlight the great things going on here.”

Right now, Seafood Palace is only open on the weekends on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it hopes to expand its hours when more staff has been hired. Follow Seafood Palace on Instagram @seafoodpalaceva or Facebook @seafoodpalaceva for more updates.

