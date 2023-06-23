Mom’s Siam servers and staff from the Carytown restaurant are asking for increased wages and benefits from their employer.

Many of the front of the house workers – including hosts, servers, food runners and bartenders -- have organized together as Workers Siam.

Mom’s Siam, at 2811 W. Cary St., is owned by Sukanya Pala-art, who also owns YaYa’s Cookbook and MPM Tiki Bar in Short Pump, and Mom’s Siam 2 in Shockoe Slip. With her sons, she also owns My Noodle Bar on Monument Ave.

The group said that after trying to meet with Pala-art for three months with no progress, they decided to post a petition to Coworker.org, a workplace organizing platform, listing four main demands: an increase in wages, fair scheduling practices, room for growth and raises to maintain retention. In two weeks, the petition has received over 2,800 signatures as of this writing.

The group also formed an Instagram account at Workers Siam.

“We really enjoy working at Mom’s. We’re proud to work there. We want the restaurant to do well,” Kai Pang said. He has been working at the Carytown restaurant for two years, moving from a server to the back of the bar. “We’re asking to collectively bargain and to have a seat at the table.”

“There’s a certain mindset in the restaurant industry, that this is just the way it is. We’re asking, does it have to be that way?” Tempest Britt, another employee, said. “Worker exploitation has been around (forever). Servers have never been paid as they should. And that needs to change.”

The servers at Mom’s Siam are currently being paid $2.13, plus tips, which is Virginia’s minimum wage for tipped employees. According to the petition, Workers Siam is asking for a $12 hourly wage for servers.

“I’ve had Mom’s Siam for 23 years. Never had a problem. Now all of sudden, they’re posting to Instagram. It’s not good for my business,” Pala-art said on Tuesday.

The food service industry has been spotlighted since the pandemic, with workers asking for better wages and better working conditions.

Most notably, over 8,000 workers at 320 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, although the path to forming unions at Starbucks has been fraught. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has accused Starbucks of hundreds of labor law violations, including firing labor organizers and illegally closing unionized stores, culminating in Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz recently being called to testify before Congress about the alleged violations, which he strongly denied.

One Chipotle Mexican Grill voted to unionize in Augusta, Maine, but the burrito chain shuttered the store and eventually agreed to pay $240,000 to the former employees.

Workers Siam said that they are not seeking to form a union, but rather a seat at the table where they can discuss their work concerns with the owner.

Pala-art said that part of the staffing issue is that Mom’s Siam in the past two years has gone from 7 to 8 full-time staff to 25 part-time staff, primarily made up of “students.”

“They don’t want to work too much. Nobody wants to work more than three days,” she said.

Pala-art met with the group on Wednesday to discuss their demands. On Tuesday, Pala-art said that she had already increased bartenders' and support staff's wages. The hosts are now paid $14-15 and the bartenders will be paid $15. At the meeting, she agreed to a $0.50 raise every six months, according to Workers Siam.

But if servers want to be paid more, they need to work more hours, Pala-art stated.

“If they don’t like it, why not work somewhere else? Or work more (hours here)?” Pala-art said.

In response, Workers Siam will be holding a rally outside Mom’s Siam in Carytown on Sunday at 1 p.m. The rally will involve speakers, chanting and flyers. Workers Siam said they are requesting another meeting with the owner and management, “to continue negotiating in good faith in hopes of finding a resolution that is satisfactory for all parties.”

