The workers who organized for increased wages at Carytown restaurant
Mom’s Siam are now out of a job.
In June, several front-of-the-house workers joined together as
Workers Siam. The group of roughly a dozen workers launched an Instagram page, posted a petition to Coworker.org and held a rally outside of Mom’s Siam.
Owner Sukanya Pala-art closed the restaurant for the rally, and the spot remained closed for over a week. The restaurant re-opened this week with a new, smaller staff of family, friends and former longtime staff members, Pala-art said.
Mom’s Siam workers organized for higher wages in June. The restaurant now has hired replacement staff.
Colleen Curran, Times-Dispatch
“I run a small business. I cannot pay $14-15 per hour for servers with tip. I don’t run a Starbucks. I’m not a chain or a franchise,” Pala-art said.
In addition to Mom’s Siam at 2811 W. Cary St., Pala-art also owns YaYa’s Cookbook, MPM Tiki Bar and Mom’s Siam 2. “I’ve run Mom’s Siam for over 23 years and have never had a problem,” she said.
The servers at Mom’s Siam are currently being paid $2.13, plus tips, which is Virginia’s minimum wage for tipped employees. Other staff members, such as bartenders, hosts and cooks, are now being paid $14-$15 per hour at Mom’s Siam.
According to the petition, Workers Siam was asking for a $12 hourly wage for servers.
According to Workers Siam, none of the workers who organized have been formally fired. However, they said they have not heard from anyone from the restaurant and they have not been added to the schedule.
“I’m pretty upset about it,” Ray Newlin, a server at Mom’s Siam for over three years who is suddenly finding herself out of a job, said. “It’s not legal to fire us for organizing efforts or for fighting for a better workplace.”
Workers Siam has filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) claim and is waiting to hear back.
While it is unclear what will happen next, Karen Elliott, an attorney with FordHarrison, said, “Non-union employees, like the workers at Mom’s Siam, have rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act. Those include the right to self-organization, to bargain collectively and to strike for a lawful object. Should these employees walk off the job, they would be considered economic strikers, in that they are withholding their labor from Workers Siam to force economic concessions from their employer (e.g., higher wages, better working conditions). Even though their actions may be protected under the Act (presupposing a lawful object), the law also allows Mom’s Siam to hire permanent replacements while the strike is ongoing.
“If they are found to not be striking, employer rights are more complicated. Workers do have a right on non-working time and on the public right-away to protest/seek improved working conditions against their employer. Because of those worker rights, employers should seek specialized labor advice prior to taking action so as to be sure their actions do not violate worker rights,” she said.
8 hidden gem restaurants in Richmond
Oceano
Tucked in an unassuming corner of Sycamore Square, you might miss Oceano if you aren’t looking for it. But take that extra look. Oceano’s seafood-focused menu that blends French, Latin and Italian flavors and cooking techniques is worth seeking out.
Start with the mojito; it’s one of the best we’ve tried in the Richmond metro area. Next, go for the petite seafood plateau featuring raw oysters, steamed shrimp with spicy cocktail sauce and tangy ceviche.
Then try co-owner and chef Maria Oseguera’s house-made cavatelli enrobed in a creamy combination of ricotta, arrabbiata and cilantro pesto. Some entrees feature Mexican flavors, like the sweet corn tamal that’s balanced with a tangy punch of poblano and served with seared scallops, plump shrimp, tangy tomatillo sauce, white wine reduction and red pepper sauce.
Oceano also recently added Saturday and Sunday brunch with options such as crab and avocado Benedict, huevos rancheros and filet steak and eggs. 1352 Sycamore Square, Midlothian.
oceanorva.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Casa Italiana
From the hand-cut calamari appetizer to the handmade ravioli, it’s hard to find something on the Casa Italiana menu that isn’t made fresh.
The extensive menu makes it hard to decide what to order: made-in-house mozzarella breaded and fried with fresh tomato sauce or Parmesan risotto “fries” with caponata to start? And then, should you go for the house-made braised beef ravioli topped with a decadent mushroom mascarpone sauce, arugula and white truffle oil or the fresh pappardelle topped with creamy sausage ragu, fried fennel and shaved Parmesan cheese? Spoiler alert: It will all be delicious and will arrive at your table in a generous portion alongside baked-daily bread.
Save room. The desserts are also homemade, large and in-charge with options such as house-made cannoli, chocolate cake with spumoni and whipped cream and, of course, tiramisu della famiglia. Pair it with with the reasonably priced and extensive wine list — glasses average around $8 — or try a signature cocktail. We’ll be back for the tiramisu martini made with vodka, Bailey’s, amaretto, Kahlua and Casa Italiana’s signature tiramisu cream. 8801 Three Chopt Road in Westbury Plaza.
casaitalianarestaurant.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Liberty Public House
Located in the former East End Theater in Church Hill, Liberty Public House, cranks out quality American food and creative cocktails in a friendly, “everyone knows your name”-type atmosphere.
A big, approachable menu is highlighted by brunch served all day every day. Choose from eight Benedicts, four breakfast biscuit sandwiches and other well-executed favorites, such as shrimp and grits, a “giant breakfast burrito!” (Yes, that’s the menu name) or “wafflettes.”
In recovery mode? Try the hot mess, featuring buttered and griddled cornbread topped with sweet potato chili, cheddar cheese, two over-easy eggs, crème fraîche and green onions. The menu doesn’t end there.
Lunch and dinner feature comforting appetizers, sandwiches and entrees. We dig the blue crab croquettes with red pepper aioli, the “frickles” (fried pickles) in Old Bay batter and the RVA hot chicken sandwich, crisply fried and topped with garlic aioli and a generous quantity of house-made pickles, served on brioche.
The bar menu rotates regularly and features local liquors. On a recent visit, we enjoyed The Lady Belle, featuring Belle Isle Lemon Lavender Moonshine, coconut and fresh lemon, shaken and served topped with lemon petals, from a “Cocktails for River Weather”-themed menu. 418-A N. 25th St.
thelibertyrva.com.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN,TIMES-DISPATCH
Balkan Restaurant
Tucked into an unassuming strip mall on Patterson Avenue,
Balkan Restaurant blends Western and Eastern influences, allowing Richmond to try the melting pot that is Balkan cuisine. Not sure exactly where the food is coming from? Just ask your server, who likely will walk over to the giant map that’s painted on the wall and explain the origins of the delicious dishes you're sampling.
Start with the feta salad that’s a a refreshing blend of tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, feta and house dressing. Then mosey over to the burek, a hand-stretched flaky puff pastry filled with cheese and spinach (meat is optional). For the main course, grab a friend and split the mixed grill platter, featuring grilled beef and chicken kebabs, cevapi (flavorful ground beef sausages), veal cutlets and grilled vegetables. For your side, don’t miss the Balkan potatoes, which are creamy and indulgent, like scalloped potatoes, but even more rich and luxurious.
Your meal is served with homemade bread, and don’t forget to add a wine flight. The staff will also help you select from a range of Bulgarian, Hungarian, Austrian, Macedonian, Serbian and Italian selections. 8905 Patterson Ave.
balkanrichmond.com.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
The Caboose Market & Cafe
What started as a beer, wine and specialty market in downtown Ashland expanded to the farm-to-table
Caboose Market & Cafe in 2015 with seasonal small plates, sandwiches and salads.
Order the stuffed peppadews with goat cheese and cream cheese, the smoked salmon dip made with Bombolini hot smoked salmon, and the fig pro quo sandwich featuring prosciutto di parma, fig spread and provolone dolce cheese served on sourdough. Choose from the rotating wine and beer menu, sit back, relax and enjoy in the cute cafe environment.
Or, drive out for a special event like Wednesday date night, when you can order an appetizer, two entrees, dessert and a bottle of wine for $50. You’ll also find beer dinners, monthly wine takeovers with special menus — South Africa was a recent feature — and pizza nights on first Fridays. 108 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland.
cabooseashland.com.
MARK GORMUS, TIMES-DISPATCH
Greek Cuisine
If you want to get a table for lunch at
Greek Cuisine in Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center, you better arrive before noon. The kitchen is complemented by just a few tables, and diners fill them fast for the home-cooked classic Greek specialties done right.
A classic go-to is the creamy, lemony avgolemono soup paired with a fresh Greek salad and a stack of pita for less than $10. Or, if you’re hungrier, go for hearty stuffed cabbage, pasticcio or moussaka, all made fresh.
Greek Cuisine also does a robust takeout business. You can order online, but it’s worth calling to learn about daily changing specials, such as lamb stew or Greek-style pork chops.
Save room for the galaktobouriko dessert featuring layers of phyllo, butter and creamy custard. 11214 Patterson Ave.
greekcuisine.smartonlineorder.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Hobnob
Head to North Side for
Hobnob’s cozy vibe and quality Southern continental cuisine. Options such as fluffy beer-battered fish and chips, fried green tomatoes with blackened shrimp, shredded lettuce and creole remoulade, and a Seven Hills Farm smash burger topped with pimento cheese are served in generous portions.
Brunch is a standout, offered on Saturdays and Sundays, with choices including biscuit doughnut holes, lemon-blueberry pancakes, and a Lowcountry scramble featuring shrimp, andouille sausage, garlic, scrambled eggs, bacon potato hash, Old Bay, sweet corn and tomato, served with a buttermilk biscuit.
To drink, try rotating cocktails that work for any time of day, such as the Party on the Seven Seas, featuring Virago Four-Port Rum, Earl Grey-vanilla simple syrup, lemon and sparkling wine. 6010 Hermitage Road.
hobnobrva.com.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Afghan Cuisine
Don't leave
Afghan Cuisine, located near Virginia Commonwealth University, without ordering the mantu. The delicate handmade dumplings, filled with spiced meat, sprinkled with lentils and drizzled with yogurt, are flavorful, plentiful and practically a work of art to look at, even when packaged for takeout.
This casual spot also features plenty of kebabs — the chicken is flavorful and juicy, served over earthy palow long-grain rice with classic white sauce and spicy green chakney on the side. Dip the homemade naan in the side salad of diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions with a zippy mint, lemon juice and olive oil dressing. Other menu options span lamb shank; sabzi kurma, a spinach stew cooked with beef meat, tomato, red and green peppers and served within naan bread; and gyros. 1335 W. Broad St.
afghancuisine5.godaddysites.com
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch