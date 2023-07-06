The workers who organized for increased wages at Carytown restaurant Mom’s Siam are now out of a job.

In June, several front-of-the-house workers joined together as Workers Siam. The group of roughly a dozen workers launched an Instagram page, posted a petition to Coworker.org and held a rally outside of Mom’s Siam.

Owner Sukanya Pala-art closed the restaurant for the rally, and the spot remained closed for over a week. The restaurant re-opened this week with a new, smaller staff of family, friends and former longtime staff members, Pala-art said.

“I run a small business. I cannot pay $14-15 per hour for servers with tip. I don’t run a Starbucks. I’m not a chain or a franchise,” Pala-art said.

In addition to Mom’s Siam at 2811 W. Cary St., Pala-art also owns YaYa’s Cookbook, MPM Tiki Bar and Mom’s Siam 2. “I’ve run Mom’s Siam for over 23 years and have never had a problem,” she said.

The servers at Mom’s Siam are currently being paid $2.13, plus tips, which is Virginia’s minimum wage for tipped employees. Other staff members, such as bartenders, hosts and cooks, are now being paid $14-$15 per hour at Mom’s Siam.

According to the petition, Workers Siam was asking for a $12 hourly wage for servers.

According to Workers Siam, none of the workers who organized have been formally fired. However, they said they have not heard from anyone from the restaurant and they have not been added to the schedule.

“I’m pretty upset about it,” Ray Newlin, a server at Mom’s Siam for over three years who is suddenly finding herself out of a job, said. “It’s not legal to fire us for organizing efforts or for fighting for a better workplace.”

Workers Siam has filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) claim and is waiting to hear back.

While it is unclear what will happen next, Karen Elliott, an attorney with FordHarrison, said, “Non-union employees, like the workers at Mom’s Siam, have rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act. Those include the right to self-organization, to bargain collectively and to strike for a lawful object. Should these employees walk off the job, they would be considered economic strikers, in that they are withholding their labor from Workers Siam to force economic concessions from their employer (e.g., higher wages, better working conditions). Even though their actions may be protected under the Act (presupposing a lawful object), the law also allows Mom’s Siam to hire permanent replacements while the strike is ongoing.

“If they are found to not be striking, employer rights are more complicated. Workers do have a right on non-working time and on the public right-away to protest/seek improved working conditions against their employer. Because of those worker rights, employers should seek specialized labor advice prior to taking action so as to be sure their actions do not violate worker rights,” she said.

