Natalie’s Gets a Makeover

Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon (2825 Hathaway Road, nataliesrva.com/) has a fresh look inside, along with a revamped food and cocktail menu. After moving to the Stratford Hills Shopping Center from the West End in spring of 2022 and partnering with the Positive Vibe Foundation, an organization the provides food service training for for people with disabilities, it was time for an update.

A new chef, Alex Vazquez, created the menu, and the staff shut down the restaurant for a few days to paint, clean and brighten the decor. The grand reopening took place the weekend of June 23.

A new cocktail menu features 10 signature cocktails designed by Vasquez, along with six classic cocktails and six more modern takes on classic drinks. The Bartender’s Handshake ($14) from the signature list is a tropical blend of Jamaican rum, pineapple and lime with an herbal, savory punch of Fernet Branca. Yes Chef ($15) is a spicy, fruity hit of Belle Isle Honey Habanero Moonshine with mezcal, pineapple, pomegranate, lime and hellfire bitters. Don’t miss the Lost Lake ($16) from the modern classics list, which is a balanced blend of aged rum, passion fruit, lime, pineapple, maraschino and Campari.

The dinner menu has also been reformatted. All entrees come with a selection of mezze that arrive before the main course—seven little bowls of treats arrive perfect for layering on freshly made pita as an appetizer and for mixing with grilled meats and veggies. Standouts include smooth, creamy hummus; tangy pickled mixed seasonal vegetables; earthy beet mutabal dip and smoky baba ganoush.

Entrees span meats, fishes, grilled halloumi cheese and vegetables, as well as entrees for two. First-time visitors should go for the mixed grill ($58), which feeds two and includes two flavorful shish tawook (chicken) kebabs, one kafta kebob (mixed ground beef and lamb), and one braised short rib kebab. The accompanying pungent toum garlic sauce and creamy tahini add even more flavors to play with alongside the mezze.

For dessert, you can go traditional with flaky baklava ($12), or change it up with a delectable raspberry creme brûlée ($15).

Anne-Marie Irani initially opened Natalie’s to provide Lebanese food for Richmonders alongside a place of employment for her daughter Natalie. Natalie has Williams Syndrome and after finishing Positive Vibe’s training program, fell in love with hostessing, sharing her culture’s cuisine, and interacting with customers. The restaurant currently serves as a training facility for the Positive Vibe Foundation in the mornings and Natalie’s is also committed to hiring people with disabilities in order to promote inclusivity and uplift the community.

Mark your calendar: Positively Delicious gets Jason Alley back in the kitchen

Speaking of Positive Vibe Foundation, the nonprofit is hosting Positively Delicious, its inaugural food-focused signature event on July 15. Curated by chef-turned-consultant Jason Alley and executive director Michele Jones, both who previously worked at Richmond favorite restaurants Comfort and Pasture, the event will include dishes from a star-studded lineup of chefs—Alley will be cooking, a rare occurrence these days—along with other Richmond chefs like Vasquez of Natalie’s, Sunny Baweja of Lehja and Mike Lindsey of Lindsey Food Group (Buttermilk + Honey, Lillie Pearl, Jubilee) as well as TV chef David Guas from New Orleans, Justin Brunson of River Bear American Meats in Denver, Colorado, and Stephen Gerike of Orchard Point Oyster Company in Great Bay, New Jersey. Drinks will be provided by Andre Mack, nationally recognized sommelier, author and winemaker, bartender Beth Dixon of Salt and Acid, and Garden Grove Brewery. Tickets cost $175 and can be purchased at positiveviberva.org.

Richmond restaurants that closed in 2023 Tang & Biscuit Commercial Taphouse & Grill Biscuits & Gravy Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery Citizen Burger Bar P.T. Hastings Seafood Anthony’s on the Hill Cafe Beignet Max's on Broad The Mill on MacArthur Shyndigz restaurant