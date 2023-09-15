Nate’s Bagels will be opening a second location, this time at 1219 Highpoint Ave. in Scott’s Addition.

Nate’s owners purchased the building in June for $975,000, according to city records.

“We are excited about the expansion of Nate’s Bagels to Scott’s Addition,” said Sara Wignall, general manager.

The business opened at 21 S. Allen Ave. in the Fan District in 2018, from founder and former engineer Nate Mathews.

Mathews began making bagels out of his home kitchen and spent two years selling out bagels at local farmers markets, all while perfecting the recipe for his kettle-boiled, stone-baked bagels.

Nate’s is frequently named one of Richmond’s favorite places to get a bagel. It’s also one of the only independent bagel shops in the city of Richmond, with the other being Chewy’s Bagels in Carytown, and Cupertino’s NY Bagels farther afield in Innsbrook.

While Nate’s Bagels was not able to share any details on a time frame, Wignall said, “We are in the planning stages and actively working with architects and consultants to navigate construction and supply chain hurdles. All updates will be announced first on our Instagram or Facebook.”

The new location at 1219 Highpoint Ave. is near The Nest apartments and about a block away from LUNCH.SUPPER! restaurant. The building was formerly home to The Yoga Dojo, which moved to Henrico County.

“We are thrilled to be boiling and baking more bagels for our Richmond communities,” Wignall said.

