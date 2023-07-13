National French Fry Day is being celebrated this week.

For many years, National French Fry Day was observed on July 13. But last year, fast food chains Checkers & Rally’s petitioned to move National French Fry Day to the second Friday in July, so it would always fall on a “Fry-day.”

“I, in good conscience, cannot ignore the voice of the people, who simply want to ‘fry-ght’ a wrong that’s been in place for far too long. National Fry Day, you are and will forevermore be on a Friday,” Marlo Anderson, founder of the National Day Calendar, said last year.

That means, this year, National French Fry Day is on July 14.

Check out these deals and giveaways in the Richmond area for National French Fry Day:

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is holding to the original date and will be giving away free fries Thursday.

How to get them: Users must use the McDonald’s App, with no purchase necessary, to get free fries, any size, at participating locations.

Burger King

On Friday, Burger King will be offering members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program a free order of fries of any size — small, medium or large — with any purchase via the app or BK.com.

Royal Perks members always get a free order of fries with a purchase.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is giving customers a free order of fries, of any size, with any purchase made through the Wendy’s app (one order per person) between Thursday and Sunday.

Hardee’s

At Hardee’s, My Rewards members who buy an order of fries through the Hardee’s app or online on July 13 will start receiving a daily in-app offer of free small French fries with minimum $1 purchase for the rest of the year.