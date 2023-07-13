National French Fry Day is being celebrated this week.
For many years, National French Fry Day was observed on July 13. But last year, fast food chains
Checkers & Rally’s petitioned to move National French Fry Day to the second Friday in July, so it would always fall on a “Fry-day.”
“I, in good conscience, cannot ignore the voice of the people, who simply want to ‘fry-ght’ a wrong that’s been in place for far too long. National Fry Day, you are and will forevermore be on a Friday,”
Marlo Anderson, founder of the National Day Calendar, said last year.
That means, this year, National French Fry Day is on July 14.
Check out these deals and giveaways in the Richmond area for National French Fry Day:
McDonald’s is offering free French fries, any size, on Thursday.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s is holding to the original date and will be giving away free fries Thursday.
How to get them: Users must use the McDonald’s App, with no purchase necessary, to get free fries, any size, at participating locations.
On Friday, Burger King will be offering members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program a free order of fries of any size — small, medium or large — with any purchase via the app or
BK.com.
Royal Perks members always get a free order of fries with a purchase.
Wendy’s is giving customers a free order of fries, of any size, with any purchase made through the Wendy’s app (one order per person) between Thursday and Sunday.
At Hardee’s,
My Rewards members who buy an order of fries through the Hardee’s app or online on July 13 will start receiving a daily in-app offer of free small French fries with minimum $1 purchase for the rest of the year.
Top five weekend events: Hanover Tomato Festival, Brewfest & 'Ain't Too Proud'
Brewfest
Saturday Say cheers to a beer-filled day as you explore a lineup of Richmond-area breweries at Brewfest, featuring live music by local artists, a variety of food options and a Kids Corner fun zone, plus misting fans to keep cool. 1-9 p.m. at 2000 Dock St. $10-$45. www.brewtown-usa.com.
Dave Parrish
“Ain't Too Proud"
Through Sunday Follow the journey of The Temptations in the 12-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” as they groove their way from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, featuring the group’s timeless tunes, such as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and telling the story of the struggles they faced as they made their way to the top. Times vary. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $43.50. (800) 514-3849 or www.altriatheater.com.
Emilio Madrid
Hanover Tomato Festival
Friday and Saturday Celebrate the delicious red vegetable (or is it a fruit?) at an outdoor festival filled with a mix of agriculture, handcrafts and artisan vendors, along with tomato-themed activities for all ages, Hanover tomatoes for tasting and purchase, and tomato-centric cuisine to enjoy. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville. Free; pay as you go. www.hanovertomatofestival.com.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
"Gold: The Midas Musical"
Begins Friday Watch as the Virginia Repertory Theatre brings the Greek mythological tale of King Midas to life with a contemporary twist, inviting audiences of all ages to experience engaging storytelling, energetic performances and a blend of pop-infused melodies and musical numbers. Times vary; Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, 4204 Hermitage Road. $21. (804) 282-2620 or www.va-rep.org. Through Aug. 6.
Virginia Rep
Horse racing
Starts Thursday Live horse racing is back at Colonial Downs under new owner Churchill Downs. Live racing will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 9. 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent. Free general admission; grandstand, box-seat tickets starting at $5. www.colonialdowns.com.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch