Welcome to Food Truck Fridays, a weekly video series featuring unique food trucks in the Richmond area.

Each week, we will talk to a different owner/chef about their food, history and culture, highlighting signature dishes and love for cuisine.

This week, Brendan Lee talks about Fireside Pizza.

Lee has been into making dough for breads for a while, which naturally progressed into the wood-fired oven-style pizzas he serves today.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee and his partner came together to create a dough recipe and food truck concept. The dough recipe took nearly three years to achieve Lee’s standard, but once it was perfected, he was off to the races.

The pandemic included a silver lining for food trucks, Lee said. While many restaurants were closed, trucks were able to do neighborhood drop-offs and open air dining.

The pizza truck offers a variety of classics fired to order in an 800- to 900-degree oven, such as a cheese pizza for $11, pepperoni for $12, and The Heavyweight, a meat-lover’s style pizza, for $14. It also serves The Grazer, a vegan pizza, for $12, and The Green Monster, which comes with pesto and white sauce for $12.

Collection: Our 'Food Truck Fridays' series Each week, we're taking a look at a food truck around Richmond. All videos shot and edited by RTD staff photographer Mike Kropf.